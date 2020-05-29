Design Essentials

For a while Design Essentials was one of the few lines that offered a salon system for textured hair. Since launching 30 years ago, the Black family-owned outfit has aimed to meet the hair care needs of Black women around the world. And to further its reach, the brand is now taking on skin care. “You can expect to see new, exciting developments coming from us as we continue to provide beauty solutions to tackle the specific needs and concerns of our customers,” says Cornell McBride, Jr., the company’s president. “We aren’t done growing yet.”