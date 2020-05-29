Vaseline has been a quintessential part of our beauty routines for 150 years and the household brand continues to supply us with products that nourish the skin we’re in. “Vaseline has been committed to healing and protecting skin, and we’re honored to be a part of beauty traditions passed down through generations of Black women,” says Esi Eggleston Bracey, executive vice-president and COO of North America Beauty and Personal Care at Unilever. “The Vaseline Vintage Collection pays homage to these traditions and to our legacy of healing.”
As the beloved retailer Ulta Beauty turns 30 this year, we reflect on how this gem of a store helped change how we access our favorite beauty services and products. The company’s overarching goal? “Ulta Beauty celebrates the possibilities we see inside each and every one of our guests and associates and we work hard to keep them at the center of all we do,” says Shelley Haus, chief marketing officer.
A celebrity or skin expert probably put this bottle with the little pink cap on your radar. For 25 years, Bioderma’s Sensibio H2O has been at the forefront of protecting our skin. Its innovative formula has been key in removing makeup and keeping us breakout free.
Not many businesses have a legacy like Pantene’s. After its Pro-Vitamin B5 hair ingredient was accidentally discovered in a Swiss ICU as a treatment originally meant to mend skin injuries, the brand has evolved tremendously over the years since its 1960 launch. In 2017 it became a fixture in Black households with the introduction of the Gold Series, a line formulated by an all-Black team of scientists who understand the needs of textured hair.
Neutrogena became so widely known for its transparent orange facial bar that when it introduced its Rainbath Collection 50 years ago, it seemed like a real departure. The beloved brand soon solidified its name as a go-to for all things skin care, especially for Black women across the world, including spokesperson Kerry Washington.
For a while Design Essentials was one of the few lines that offered a salon system for textured hair. Since launching 30 years ago, the Black family-owned outfit has aimed to meet the hair care needs of Black women around the world. And to further its reach, the brand is now taking on skin care. “You can expect to see new, exciting developments coming from us as we continue to provide beauty solutions to tackle the specific needs and concerns of our customers,” says Cornell McBride, Jr., the company’s president. “We aren’t done growing yet.”
When Lancôme debuted its variety of high-shine and hydrating lip glosses, called Juicy Tubes, 20 years ago, it was every gloss girl’s dream. Now, with the relaunch to celebrate its birthday, the fan fave is enjoying another big moment in the spotlight. Get your kisser poppin’ again. New colors, same drip.