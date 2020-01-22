Photo: Getty

Temperatures below freezing are a sign that you need to break out your lip balm, which means now is the time. Lip balm is essential for preventing your lips from chapping this winter, but finding the right formula can be sticky (pun intended). And especially if you have long hair. Depending on which way the wind blows, you could end up with your strands stuck to your lips. We all loathe that feeling, so we’ve rounded up the best non-stick lip glosses to carry you through the season. Here are the lacquers we swear by for shinning, smoothing, and softening dry lips.

01 Dior Addict Lip Maximizer Plumping Gloss Full lips are fabulous. And this comfortable long wear lip gloss is perfect for plumping up your pout. It’s made with hyaluronic acid, which means a single swipe with deliver the ultimate hydration for nourishing dry lips. Photo: Sephora available at Sephroa $34 Shop Now 02 Glossier Holographic Lip Gloss If you’re a fan of things that sparkle and shimmer, then you'll love this holographic lip gloss made with Jojoba Oil and Vitamin E, which will make your lips twinkle like little stars. Photo: Getty available at Glossier $14 Shop Now 03 Black Radiance Beyond A Pout Oil Primer This may be a lip oil, but it’s perfect for priming, shinning, and conditioning your lips. It’s infused with hyaluronic acid, our favorite ingredient for hydrating and plumping the skin, and it delivers a weightless sheer finish. Photo: Black Radiance available at Walgreen $5 Shop Now 04 Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer Meet the paraben-free lip gloss of your dreams. Not only does it feel good on the lips, but it also has an incredible vanilla scent that's hard to resist. Whether you wear it alone or on top of lipstick, it will give you an instant facelift. Photo: Sephora available at Sephora $19 Shop Now 05 Thrive Causemetics Liquid Balm Lip Treatment For a smooth and juicy pout, drench your lips in this lip balm infused with vitamins and antioxidants that replenish and plump dry lips in an instant such as Vitamin B5, Vitamin E, Castor Seed Oil, Sesame Seed Extract and Abyssinian Seed Oil. Photo: thrive causmetics available at thrive casumetics $26 Shop Now

Share :