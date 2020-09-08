The Best Fall Nail Colors To Try Right Now

We’ve previewed fall collections from your favorite nail brands, and they feature unique pigments for every mood—from dark and mysterious to airy and light.

In addition to oxblood manicures, we’ll see deep yellows, sultry blues, and holographic hues as we enter into the fall season.

And according to New York-based nail technician Christina Grant, white nail polish will also be a mainstay for fall. “What was that saying about white after labor day? It doesn’t exist,” she tells ESSENCE.

And along with the crisp pigment, she says purple will also make a debut. “It’s a royal color and supreme for fall,” she says.

Check out your lacquer line up for fall 2020 below.