The Best Beauty Looks From Trinidad Carnival 2020

The street scene at Trinidad Carnival 2020 was full of spectacular beauty looks. Nicki Minaj was one of the festive faces that we spotted in the crowd, and it was adorned in soft “Barbie” pink lipstick, her signature cat-eye, and an electric green eyeliner that hugged her lash line.

The “Yikes” rapper’s makeup look was stunning as always, but a bit toned down compared to the other festival-goers at the Caribbean fete.

Attendees went all out with their glam by playing up their eyelids with eclectic combinations of rhinestones and bold pigments.

Here’s a refresh of the best beauty looks from the big celebration.