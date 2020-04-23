The Beauty of Giving Back

We’ve all heard the L’Oréal Paris tagline, “Because You’re Worth It,” but, in 2006, they showed the world just how much they believe in the spirit of worth by launching the Women of Worth program. Since then, they have brought this mantra to life by championing women with unwavering resilience.

Now, recognizing those who find beauty in giving back and inspiring others has become more important than ever. This year, L’Oréal Paris is introducing the COVID-19 Woman of Worth Award to honor one of the many women on the front lines of COVID-19 relief by asking the public to share stories of valor and selflessness during the fight against this global pandemic.

Meet the Women of Worth

The 2020 Honorees will join the empowering alumnae, some of whom have gone on to be nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize, passed meaningful legislation, been honored by the White House and so much more. Now, as L’Oréal Paris is getting ready to welcome more women to this incredible group, let’s take a look at some of the past honorees who together stand for a diverse range of causes and inspirational stories.

The most recent Honoree, Shanté Elliott was selected in 2019 for her work on TasselTurn. Her non-profit improves the lives of foster care youth through personalized support, educational coaching and social-emotional curriculum. “This honor means having access, opportunity and community to make foster-involved youth visible to a broader network of peers, so we may all contribute to ensuring this population of young people fulfill their potential and manifest their dreams,” says Shanté. In 2015, Jaha Dukureh was recognized for her life-saving work, protecting young girls against female genital mutilation in Gambia, Africa. Her leadership and passion for serving others have led her to become a UN Goodwill Ambassador, Nobel Peace Prize nominee and one of TIME’s Top 100 Most Influential People in 2016. “Three years ago, L’Oréal Paris gave Safe Hands for Girls the platform we needed to make a lasting impact on thousands of women across the globe,” says Jaha. “I’m so grateful for their continued support to elevate our mission to instill a sense of worth in the lives of girls everywhere.”

A 2010 Women of Worth honoree and 2015 Impact Award Winner, Lisa William gives safe haven for women and children who have been victimized by violence. Through her Circle of Friends and The Living Water Programs, she has worked to pass state legislation protecting these victims and expanded the organization’s resources and impact to multiple states across the country. “The Women of Worth program has played such an important part in expanding our work to champion women who need a safe haven,” says Lisa.

At just 25 years old, Rachel Jackson founded Project Compassion, NFP (PC-NFP) in 2005. It has assisted over 70,000 homeless, disadvantaged and low-income men, women and children with food, shelter, seasonal supplies, hygiene items, life skills workshops and vocational training. A 2014 Honoree, she has been featured in prominent magazines and gone on to receive many other accolades, including Top Ladies of Distinction “Extraordinary Women” award and the Silver Presidential Award for her community service. “Being named a Women of Worth has been a tremendous honor,” says Rachel. “It has allowed me to share my inspirational story of hope and resilience.”

Nominate A Woman of Worth

Do you know a woman who is making a beautiful difference in her community? Nominate her to be a 2020 L’Oréal Paris Woman of Worth. Ten honorees will be awarded $10,000 to support her individual cause and one honoree, chosen by popular vote, will receive an additional $25,000 toward her cause for a total grant of $35,000.

Do you know a woman who has been truly inspirational in her work on the front lines in the fight against COVID-19? Please share her story about her heroic work. One amazing woman will be awarded $10,000 in recognition of her efforts. Click here to nominate her and maybe just change her life.