Tarte Celebrates It’s 2nd Annual Shape Your Future Small Business Awards

Tarte Cosmetics

With Black business month beginning in August, brands like Tarte are showing their support to Black owners in the best way, through funds. The beauty label is opening applications for its 2nd Annual Shape Your Future Small Business Awards, a unique play on its best-seller, the shape tape concealer.

Black-owned businesses amount to 1% of venture-backed capital, and 0.3% of the total capital is spent on women-led startups. Through Shape Your Future, the cosmetic company is committed to highlighting and empowering its main consumer base, women; the funding will go towards small Black women founders, owners, and entrepreneurs.

Read “​​Ayesha Curry’s Skincare Line Pays Homage To Caribbean Roots“

“I’m grateful to everyone who helped me along the way, and that’s why lifting up other entrepreneurs is so important to me,” said Maureen Kelly, Founder and CEO of Tarte Cosmetics. “Supporting Black small business owners is one way to help shape a more inclusive, equitable and thriving business landscape.”

Winners of the business awards will be divided into two tiers, with six awards of $25,00 and 15 awards of $10,000 each. Alongside the monetary prize, each recipient will be apart of Tarte’s exclusive mentorship, which includes first-hand access to its departments, from finance to supply chain to social media. They’ll also have the opportunity to be the first to participate in newly Tarte Labs program in New York City. The incubation center will offer creators, artists, and entrepreneurs marketing support, a studio space for content creation, contract and legal document guidance, among other tools necessary to grow your brand.

Shop “Best In Black Beauty 2023“

Applications for The Shape Your Future Small Business Awards will open Tuesday, August 1st. For more details, be sure to follow Tarte on all social channels.