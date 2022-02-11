You’d be hard-pressed to find a makeup enthusiast who didn’t have a Tarte product (or five) resting somewhere on their vanity. Whether its the brand’s Shape Tape Concealer, its Lights Camera Lashes Mascara, or its Amazonian Clay 12-Hour Blush, Tarte products are an indisputable essential, as demonstrated by a laundry list of makeup gurus everywhere. It’s not just complexion products the New York-based brand does well. Fans are never not itching to get their hands on Tarte Lip products as well, and to their delight, the brand just introduced its Maracuja Juicy Lip Plump (a plumping version of its OG Maracuja Juicy Lip), and we can confirm, it’s looking good.

Infused with Tarte’s Cushion Comfort Plumping Complex, the brand’s latest release, which launched on QVC Friday, is your one way ticket to that poutier-than-pouty pout we all love, with an added creamy, pumped-up shine. Fans of Tarte’s initial Maracuja Juicy Lip will be glad to see some of the product’s enriching ingredients returning for the plumping iteration of the formula as well – Meaning you can expect a splash of over ten nourishing superfruits (maracuja oil, grapeseed oil, goji, acai, acerola, pomegranate, watermelon, strawberry, blueberry, peach and cranberry) with every swipe. Meanwhile, a dose of hyaluronic acid will be doing some hydration work behind the scenes.

Launching in six shades, two variations of trio sets (Everyday Natural and Romantic Pinks) will be available at QVC for a steal of a price – Where the trio comes with a $63 value, they’ll be available for just $37 each. Still in need of a Valentine’s Day lip shade, or just one perfect for the every day? Shop Tarte’s latest below.

Loading the player...