ESSENCEApproved – Girls’ Trip Must-Haves

Here at ESSENCE, we are launching a new article series entitled #ESSENCEApproved. In these monthly-themed articles, the ladies of Black Girl Magic headquarters will be sharing our favorite Black-owned products that you oughta know about

We’ve tried them for ourselves, Sis and we have to put you on.

It’s July, and this month Tavia Mapp-Deterville, Public Relations Manager here at ESSENCE, has a few must-try products to throw in your bag for your next girls’ trip!

Evolve Satin Wrap Scarf

When traveling with my girls I normally wear a protective style as I don’t like the fuss in constantly doing my hair. Not to mention, because of my texture, my hair isn’t fond of too much heat.

I make sure I have an Evolve Satin Wrap Scarf simply because it keeps my edges and style intact. Ladies, this scarf is the real plug!

Thank me later.

Mielle Rosemary Mint Scalp & Hair Strengthening Oil

Whether I am rocking my knotless braids or a weave, oiling my scalp is a must. My product of choice without question is the Mielle Rosemary Mint Scalp & Hair Strengthening Oil.

Aside from the fact that I can literally dab each area with the nozzle, I love the rosemary mint smell. It gives my scalp a real shine and keeps it from drying out.

As a bonus, the bottle is 2 oz, so I simply throw it in my carry on. No need to check a bag, Sis!

Mented Cosmetics Semi-Matte Lipstick

I love a nude lip. What I love even more is that Mented Cosmetics created an abundance of different tones of nudes and pinks just for our lips.



I normally don’t like anything matte, but this semi-matte lipstick doesn’t make your lips feel dry and has a vanilla scent. It pairs well with a pair of shades or a beat face.

Highly recommend!

Beauty Bakerie Milk Sleep Repeat Glycolic Facial Cleanser

Keeping up with your nightly routine is the hardest when you aren’t home. One of the things I make sure not to neglect is my face.

Before I go to bed, I wash my face with Beauty Bakerie’s Milk Sleep Repeat Glycolic Facial Cleanser. Not only does it make my face feel clean and smooth, it inadvertently hydrates my hands.

Head over to Target.com to grab yours today! Trust me. You will not regret it.