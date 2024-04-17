The Benefits Of Tamanu Oil For The Face, According To An Esthetician

Many of us seek beauty inspiration from our social media feeds, particularly from Black women who provide us with great recommendations for skincare products. If you are concerned about the dryness of your skin, you might want to take a look at the ingredients in your favorite products to see if they have hydrating properties. This may result in you researching online to find the best ingredients for your skin type. However, some products can cause breakouts and acne flare-ups that lead to scarring. Luckily, that’s where ingredients like tamanu oil, which you may have seen circulating on your feed, come in.
“Tamanu oil is oil extracted from the seeds of a tropical tree called a tamanu nut tree. They have been used for centuries by Asian, African and Pacific Island cultures for medicinal purposes,” Melissa Wilson, a certified esthetician and director of Training at Woodhouse Spa, tells ESSENCE.
Additionally, Wilson mentions that tamanu has a plethora of benefits, including fighting “acne, dry skin, dark spots, eczema, and wrinkles. It helps to treat acne and acne scars as it is rich in antioxidants.” However, if you have oily skin, it is recommended that you avoid using this oil on your skin as it can make your skin look even more oily. Lastly, it promotes hair growth and nourishes the scalp.
With a plethora of choices in the market, we have identified the best products that contain tamanu oil, below, to help diminish those dark spots and restore your complexion.
Living Libations Organic Best Skin Ever All-In-One Facial Cleanser
The cleanser contains a blend of tamanu, seabuckthorn, jojoba, and lavender, making it suitable for all skin types.Available at amazon.com
This body lotion is formulated with shea butter and aloe vera to restore moisture to your skin. Moreover, it is free of parabens, phthalates, sulfates, and mineral oil, making it a safe and healthy choice for your skin.Available at amazon.com
Violets Are Blue Organic Visible Light Brightening + Repair Serum
This serum is a blend of ingredients– like rosehip seed, calendula, geranium, lavender, carrot seed, frankincense, German chamomile, and helichrysum– that can brighten and repair scars, dark spots, and inflammation.Available at violetsareblueskincare.com
This facial serum is suitable for all skin types and helps rejuvenate your skin for a healthy and radiant appearance. The serum contains ginger root and sunflower oil, which work together to keep your skin looking fresh.Available at nordstrom.com