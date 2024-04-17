The Benefits Of Tamanu Oil For The Face, According To An Esthetician

Jonathan Knowles / Getty Images

Many of us seek beauty inspiration from our social media feeds, particularly from Black women who provide us with great recommendations for skincare products. If you are concerned about the dryness of your skin, you might want to take a look at the ingredients in your favorite products to see if they have hydrating properties. This may result in you researching online to find the best ingredients for your skin type. However, some products can cause breakouts and acne flare-ups that lead to scarring. Luckily, that’s where ingredients like tamanu oil, which you may have seen circulating on your feed, come in.

“Tamanu oil is oil extracted from the seeds of a tropical tree called a tamanu nut tree. They have been used for centuries by Asian, African and Pacific Island cultures for medicinal purposes,” Melissa Wilson, a certified esthetician and director of Training at Woodhouse Spa, tells ESSENCE.

Additionally, Wilson mentions that tamanu has a plethora of benefits, including fighting “acne, dry skin, dark spots, eczema, and wrinkles. It helps to treat acne and acne scars as it is rich in antioxidants.” However, if you have oily skin, it is recommended that you avoid using this oil on your skin as it can make your skin look even more oily. Lastly, it promotes hair growth and nourishes the scalp.

With a plethora of choices in the market, we have identified the best products that contain tamanu oil, below, to help diminish those dark spots and restore your complexion.

