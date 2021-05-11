I’m a Beauty Editor And I Swear By These 7 Sunscreens For Black Women

If you’ve ever been in the sun too long then you know that Black women get sunburned, too. Even if you think you’re invincible, guess again. Continuous exposure to sun without protection can have continuous long-term damaging effects.

May is ‘Skin Cancer Awareness Month’ and as we dive into the Summer months, it’s much more important to take extra precautions when having fun in the sun. And above all, I’ve learned that no sunscreen is truly waterproof. If you get wet, reapply to stay fully protected.

Even more important, sunscreen should be applied four times daily to provide the ultimate protection for your daily activities, says celebrity dermatologist, Dr. Harold Lancer. “Very few sunscreens provide protection past 2 to 3 hours.”

As a beauty veteran who has been in a game for years, believe me when I say I’ve tried them all. Here are my favorite sunscreens for dark skin.

