I’m a Beauty Editor And I Swear By These 7 Sunscreens For Black Women

If you’ve ever been in the sun too long then you know that Black women get sunburned, too. Even if you think you’re invincible, guess again. Continuous exposure to sun without protection can have continuous long-term damaging effects.
May is ‘Skin Cancer Awareness Month’ and as we dive into the Summer months, it’s much more important to take extra precautions when having fun in the sun. And above all, I’ve learned that no sunscreen is truly waterproof. If you get wet, reapply to stay fully protected.
Even more important, sunscreen should be applied four times daily to provide the ultimate protection for your daily activities, says celebrity dermatologist, Dr. Harold Lancer. “Very few sunscreens provide protection past 2 to 3 hours.”
As a beauty veteran who has been in a game for years, believe me when I say I’ve tried them all. Here are my favorite sunscreens for dark skin.
01
Black Girl Sunscreen SPF 30
Finally, there’s a sunscreen that has our needs in mind. This fragrance-free sunscreen is infused with natural ingredients (think avocado, jojoba, cacao, carrot juice, and sunflower oil) that soothe and hydrate all types of melanin-rich skin.
02
CeraVe Ultra-Light Moisturizing Lotion with SPF 30
Use this SPF 30 moisturizer as the last step in your morning skincare routine. You’ll swear by the matte finish as it helps repair the protective skin barrier.
03
EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46
A lightweight, oil-free face sunscreen that protects acne-prone and sensitive skin.
04
Josie Maran Argan Daily Moisturizer Mineral SPF 47
Quick-absorbing, lightweight, zero white cast. What else could you possibly ask for in a mineral sunscreen?
05
Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Sunscreen SPF 100+
Neutrogena’s patented Dry-Touch technology absorbs quickly for a non-shiny finish that makes your dark skin look amazon on the beach, or anywhere you want to have a sun-kissed glow. It’s also fast-absorbing so you won’t spend time rubbing it in, but rather enjoying the warm sun.
06
Unsun Mineral Tinted Sunscreen
The silky mineral formula melts into and moisturizes your skin without any residue and covers a range of skin tones from olive to dark chocolate. It’s also cruelty-free, reef-safe, and made with natural extracts, Titanium Dioxide and Zinc Oxide to deflect the sun’s rays.
07
Lancer Sheer Fluid Sun Shield SPF 30
Ok, this one is on the pricer end, but you’ll easily discover that it’s worth every dime It’s enriched with antioxidants and grape stem cells that give you a more youthful-looking complexion.
