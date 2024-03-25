8 Sunscreens That Are Wearable Under Makeup

Shutterstock / Olena Zaskochenko

Spring break is upon us. Finding the perfect sunscreen that doesn’t leave a white cast or interfere with your makeup can be a challenge. Adding sunscreen to your skincare routine is essential, but you shouldn’t have to sacrifice your makeup look with a greasy, sticky base.

We recognize the significance of sun protection and the desire to maintain a polished appearance. That’s why we’ve curated a list of sunscreens designed to complement your makeup routine. In addition to shielding your skin from harmful UV rays, the sunscreens below are formulated with skin-loving ingredients to provide added benefits, thanks to hyaluronic acid and vitamin C-infused formulas.

Whether you prefer lightweight, non-greasy options or those that serve as effective makeup primers, rest assured that these products cater to both your skincare and makeup requirements. Furthermore, we understand that everyone has different skin types and concerns. That said, you’ll find a range that caters to a wide range of skin types.

Below, find eight sunscreens that are highly effective at shielding your skin from the sun and can be seamlessly incorporated into your daily makeup routine. The future is now brighter thanks to these flawless and radiant appearance-providing options.

