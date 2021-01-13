Watch as the Girls United: Beautiful Possibilities 2.0 mentees step into their power to create unique bold looks with the Glam Twins and take the first steps toward creating their collection. This season, they will design a capsule collection a cosmetics kit, plus the new addition of a bath kit! But first they have to experiment with scents, colors and so much more. Click here to see it all.
Step into Your Bold (Episode 2 of Girls United: Beautiful Possibilities 2.0)
In partnership with Ulta Beauty.