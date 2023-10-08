@fkatwigs / Instagram

From silk pressed bobs, to box braids, our favorite celebrities did not hold back on the hair front this week. At the top of our feed was FKA Twigs, who posted her gel-infused bent and wanded curls. But that wasn’t all for this ethereal beauty moment. Twigs donned a snake airbrushed on her body and frosty pink makeup.

Other than curls, braids were popular for celebrities like Mereba, Imaan Hammam, and Zaya Wade. Each star had their own personal style weaved into the look. Mereba went with a fulani style, while Hammam took a selfie in a high braided ponytail. As for Wade? She left her ends unbraided for a two-textured look.

For makeup, Precious Lee went for a glam chestnut look with mocha tones by makeup artist Raisa Flowers. Then, there was Danai Gurira, gold inner eyes faded to black with a burgundy lip gloss to tie it all together. And, when it comes to skin care? Serayah masked up with a vitamin c face mask, for a skin detox to prep for her usual glowing makeup look. Artist Serayah opted for a makeupless moment under the sun. And, in the caption, she had some wise words, too. “Taking a walk through nature is so grounding,” she wrote. “We all have good and bad days. Just take it one day at a time and stay grateful.”

Below, check out 10 standout celebrity beauty moments from the week.