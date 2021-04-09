For us beauty mavens, the whole point of spring cleaning is to make room for lots more products. Now’s the time for radiant complexions, garden-like fragrances and gloriously healthy hair. We’ve rounded up our fave scents, potions and conditioners—which we guarantee will be your favorites too.
01
Gilded Body “The Orb”
02
Tom Ford Tubéreuse Nue
03
Gucci Guilty Eau de Toilette Pour Femme
04
Kahh Spence Saint Fragrance
05
Lys BEAUTY Triple Fix Serum Foundation
06
Aveeno Sunflower Oil Blend Conditioner
07
Melē No Shade Sunscreen Oil
08
Chanel Chance Eau Tendre Scented Bath Tablets
09
Maui MOISTURE Frizz-Free + Shea Butter Leave-In Conditioning Mist
10
Briogeo Scalp Revival Mask