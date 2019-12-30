Every weekend as I’m scrolling through my feed and Insta-stalking the celebrities and influencers that I fangirl for, I come across something interesting and inspiring in the beauty space. From jaw-dropping transformations to drool-inducing hair, there’s always something that I can’t stop staring at or watching, and it instantly garners a double-tap.

Earlier this year I discovered makeup artist Deborah Bland when I came across her creative “motherland” makeup, inspired by a pair of $1 earrings and Paris-based beauty expert Amandine. Since then, she has continued to provide me with great makeup tips, tricks, and inspirational looks via her Instagram page.

This past weekend I rediscovered a makeup hacks video Bland posted this fall that offers tricks for year-round flawless beauty. These hacks are perfect for getting your best beat in record time. So this New Year’s Eve, if you find yourself in a rush to get ready, try one of her tips to get you to your destination in time for the ball drop.

And after we fully bring in 2020, these hacks will help you cut down on get ready time in the morning. They’re also useful after work when you want to add a little flair to your face for date night or drinks with the squad.

I’m not the best at posting videos to my social media pages, but that camera quality hack is generally useful. And her quick tricks for fixing brows and for cleaning brushes are absolute life savers that I’ll be using through the next decade.

