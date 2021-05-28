Everything You Need To Keep Your Bikini Line Smooth

The world is slowly opening up, which means summer 2021 is far from canceled. That also means having smooth and clear bikini areas is paramount for short shorts and skimpy swimsuits.

There are three main routes for a happy bikini line. Traditional waxing, razors, and sugaring. Rumor has it sugar waxing is hailed to have far more benefits than shaving, like reduction of hair growth or being gentler on the skin, but that depends on your personal preference and how sensitive your skin is. Just remember if you’re going the sugar wax route, it’s crucial to exfoliate your skin every day to avoid ingrown hairs, starting within 48 hours post treatment.

From sugar waxes, to toners to razors, here are our picks for a super smooth bikini line.