Everything You Need To Keep Your Bikini Line Smooth

The world is slowly opening up, which means summer 2021 is far from canceled. That also means having smooth and clear bikini areas is paramount for short shorts and skimpy swimsuits.
There are three main routes for a happy bikini line. Traditional waxing, razors, and sugaring. Rumor has it sugar waxing is hailed to have far more benefits than shaving, like reduction of hair growth or being gentler on the skin, but that depends on your personal preference and how sensitive your skin is. Just remember if you’re going the sugar wax route, it’s crucial to exfoliate your skin every day to avoid ingrown hairs, starting within 48 hours post treatment.
From sugar waxes, to toners to razors, here are our picks for a super smooth bikini line.
Sugar Sugar Hair Remover & Exfoliant
Remove unwanted fuzz directly from the bulb with this sugar wax that also gently exfoliates the skin.
European Wax Center Ingrown Hair Serum
Schick Hydro Silk Razor
According to over 25,000 Amazon shoppers, this razor/trimmer combo is the only way to remove hair. It has a razor on one end and a trimmer on the other. And, there are skin guards to smooth skin with every stroke. Genius!
Eos Shave Cream
Truly Black Jelly Treatment
Whether it’s bacne on your shoulders or bumps along your bikini line, this quick-drying treatment has you covered. The black charcoal and witch hazel mix is great for minimizing flare-ups.
Oui Body Toner
The PHA in this toner exfoliates and removes the dead skin cells that cause ingrown hairs. It also improves skin tone and texture and draws water to the skin to soothe and hydrate.