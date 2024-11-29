HomeBeauty

Every Man Needs These Products In His Fall-Winter Skincare Rotation

Remember: real men moisturize. Here are the items—from exfoliating cleansers to mystifying moisturizers–that every man needs this season.
Every Man Needs These Products In His Fall-Winter Skincare Rotation
Delmaine Donson / Getty Images
By Stixx Mathews ·

Skincare has become a top priority for men in recent years. Remember when using anything fancier than bar soap on your face was considered “unmanly”? Those days are as outdated as cargo shorts at a fashion show.

Now, it’s all about the gender-neutral glow-up. We’re talking high-quality moisturizers, deeply hydrating serums and exfoliators that could scrub the rust off the Tin Man. These products aren’t just for women—they’re for anyone who wants to look less like a weather-beaten baseball mitt…and more like a fresh-faced Instagram filter.

Most men prefer a simple skincare routine. They want three to five products max, or they’re not interested. As a fellow man and beauty editor who appreciates an uncomplicated routine, I’ve got you covered. 

Below, we’ll explore why it’s important to have a skincare routine and the top five products every man needs for his fall/winter top shelf.

A Man’s Skincare Routine Is Important, Too!

Gone are the days where men wake up, splash some water on their faces and call it a day. Your skin deserves better and so do you. 

A solid skincare routine isn’t just for the grooming enthusiasts. It’s for every man who wants to put his best face forward. Think of it as basic maintenance, like changing your car’s oil or hitting the gym. Regular care keeps your skin running smoothly, tackling those pesky issues like breakouts or dry patches that can throw off your game. Plus, let’s be honest, there’s something satisfying about taking a few minutes for yourself each day. 

It’s not about vanity, it’s about feeling good in your own skin…and keeping it healthy! So whether you’re battling the elements at work or gearing up for a night out, a simple skincare routine can be your secret weapon for looking and feeling your best.

Top Five Products He Needs This Season

TOPICS: 
We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on the links we provide, we may receive compensation.