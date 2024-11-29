Every Man Needs These Products In His Fall-Winter Skincare Rotation

Delmaine Donson / Getty Images

Skincare has become a top priority for men in recent years. Remember when using anything fancier than bar soap on your face was considered “unmanly”? Those days are as outdated as cargo shorts at a fashion show.

Now, it’s all about the gender-neutral glow-up. We’re talking high-quality moisturizers, deeply hydrating serums and exfoliators that could scrub the rust off the Tin Man. These products aren’t just for women—they’re for anyone who wants to look less like a weather-beaten baseball mitt…and more like a fresh-faced Instagram filter.

Most men prefer a simple skincare routine. They want three to five products max, or they’re not interested. As a fellow man and beauty editor who appreciates an uncomplicated routine, I’ve got you covered.

Below, we’ll explore why it’s important to have a skincare routine and the top five products every man needs for his fall/winter top shelf.

A Man’s Skincare Routine Is Important, Too!

Gone are the days where men wake up, splash some water on their faces and call it a day. Your skin deserves better and so do you.

A solid skincare routine isn’t just for the grooming enthusiasts. It’s for every man who wants to put his best face forward. Think of it as basic maintenance, like changing your car’s oil or hitting the gym. Regular care keeps your skin running smoothly, tackling those pesky issues like breakouts or dry patches that can throw off your game. Plus, let’s be honest, there’s something satisfying about taking a few minutes for yourself each day.

It’s not about vanity, it’s about feeling good in your own skin…and keeping it healthy! So whether you’re battling the elements at work or gearing up for a night out, a simple skincare routine can be your secret weapon for looking and feeling your best.

Top Five Products He Needs This Season

01 01 Black Girl Sunscreen Men SPF 30 Yes, men need sunscreen, and Black Girl Sunscreen has addressed this need with a product specially designed for men. Taking a masculine approach to sun care for Black men, this SPF formulation is crafted for both face and body use. One of its key features is ensuring no white cast, making it ideal for darker skin tones. Available at www.blackgirlsunscreen.com 19 Shop Now 02 02 Humanrace 7D Mystifying Moisturizer Many men secretly aspire to achieve flawless skin like that of renowned artist Pharrell Williams. A facial gel from his skincare line offers a promising solution. Featuring advanced 7D hyaluronic acid technology, this product deeply hydrates both the epidermis and dermis, potentially bringing you closer to that coveted, youthful complexion. Available at humanrace.com 48 Shop Now 03 03 Fenty Skin Cherry Lip Oil This gender-neutral lip oil, released by Rihanna, is a product I recommend to all my male friends, offering hydration without tint and adding a touch of photogenic flyness and moisture to our daily lives. Available at www.sephora.com 25 Shop Now 04 04 The Ordinary Hyaluronic Acid 2% +B5 Hydrating Serum This popular hyaluronic acid serum has a well deserved following due to its effectiveness and affordability. Its improved formula now features five types of hyaluronic acid for deeper hydration, along with Vitamin B5 and ceramides to strengthen the skin barrier. The clear serum absorbs quickly, leaving no residue and delivering noticeable results. Available at www.sephora.com 10 Shop Now 05 05 Youth To The People Superfruit Gentle Exfoliating Cleanser This two-in-one powerhouse cleanses and gently exfoliates your skin. Youth To The People’s gel cleanser is perfect for men who prefer a simplified skincare routine. It evens tone and texture while maintaining skin hydration, unlike some cleansers that strip moisture. Available at www.youthtothepeople.com 40 Shop Now

