These Are Your Favorite Male Influencers’ Grooming Routines

Traditionally, self-care has been massively marketed towards women. For men, this self-care act is mainly known as grooming. Just a casual way for the fellas to participate in their version of self-care—minus the heavy marketing.

Whether it’s a casual stroll into the barbershop, a fresh shave at home, or a skincare routine, men everywhere are beginning to realize that a little TLC never hurt anybody. In honor of National Grooming Day today, we connected with a few of your favorite male influencers on the practices that make them feel good in their skin.

Julian Thomas

“Like many men, my first memory of skincare was battling the dreaded symptom of puberty,” says Julian Thomas. At the time, Thomas was the youngest in his family, which gave him access to endless skincare advice. His uncle introduced him to Noxzema face masks, while his parents provided him with cleansing pads filled with salicylic acid.

In combination with Proactiv products, this only contributed to further acne outbursts, leaving Thomas understandably frustrated. Through time, however, the acne seemed to subside, and he was taught a deep lesson on skin care.

“My biggest skincare challenge had to be shedding the idea that taking care of your skin was for women only and that men shouldn’t be interested in that,” says Thomas. Now, his morning grooming routine is as follows: Malin + Goetz Grapefruit Face Cleanser, Daymaker Exfoliator (Versed, bi-weekly), Malin + Goetz Revitalizing Eye Cream, Malin + Goetz Vitamin E Face Moisturizer, and ending with the brands SPF 30 Mineral Sunscreen. During the evening, his eye and sunscreen are replaced with Ultra Facial Toner by Kiehl’s Faded Skin Brightening Cream from Topicals.

After trial and tribulations, Thomas is in a much better place with his skin. His biggest piece of advice? “Prioritize products that thoroughly clean the skin over all of the moisturizing products we’re constantly sold. While having well-hydrated skin is important, that can be accomplished via one quality moisturizer.”

DeAndre Brown

DeAndre Brown is the king of all things ELITE, and skincare is no exception. However, his awareness of caring for himself began as he became more active on social media. In the years prior, Brown’s skincare routine was simple: Shea butter and confidence. “My skin looked pretty good with just that, but people told me online that I needed to protect my skin. So I went to a dermatologist, started getting facials, and quickly became a skincare freak!”

His new love for skincare led him to experiment with laser treatments that ultimately burnt his skin, causing breakouts and serious dark marks. Creating a strong day and night routine became prominent in the healing process. Brown begins his day with the following products: Youth to the People Cleanser, Dr. Dennis Gross Vitamin C Lactic Serum, Dark Mark Serum by La Roche-Posay Mela B3 Serum, Kiehl’s Daily Moisturizer, and Drunk Elephant Umbra Mineral Cream SPF 30 eliminating the vitamin C serum and sunscreen in the evening.

Brown’s journey to achieving clear skin has taught him one thing. “Skincare is ELITE! And more men should take it seriously.” His female friends have also taught him a lot about caring for himself as a man. “I have a lot of female friends, and trust me, they don’t want a dusty man! Take care of yourself, Black kings!”

Raymonte Cole

Loved for his infectious personality, Raymonte Cole is a force who serves face daily. Before now, his early days were simply washing his face with a hot towel and heading outside to enjoy the day ahead. “No one in my family had a skincare routine,” says Cole. When he began experiencing breakouts for the first time, his family naturally took him to a dermatologist who prescribed him products that were far from problem-solving.

Cole learned that he would have to take his skincare into his own hands to see results. “I got a skincare routine, started watching my sugar intake, drinking more water, and wearing sunscreen,” Cole mentions. His acne-prone and hyperpigmentation require love from Chai Avani Skyn, a black-owned skincare brand that holds its natural products to a standard of excellence. “I think that’s important because a lot of products aren’t made for our skin. I use their retinol face wash, followed by the niacin amide & turmeric toner, then the moisturizer, and I repeat at night.”

Cole’s clear skin is a major result of washing his face twice a day, using sunscreen, and changing his pillowcases. Despite his efforts, his biggest advice is to indulge in a hint of luxury: “A facial makes me feel real fabulous; paying someone else to wash your face is a luxury.” Facials have been proven to be effective in clearing and maintaining skin. Regular appointments with your dermatologist or esthetician can enhance your results in no time.

Cameron Isaiah

For some, love begins at first sight; for others, it starts at the sight of a product. This was the case for Cameron Isaiah, everyone’s favorite TikTok vlogger, when he was first introduced to skincare. “I started getting into skincare when the St. Ives brand came out and started growing,” says Isaiah. Like any relationship, his biggest challenge was razor bumps from shaving. A painful learning curve in grooming encouraged Isiah to seek gentle cleansers and lots of Aloe to soothe his skin.

Due to his oily skin, he is drawn to the following during the day: CeraVe for Oily Skin and Fenty Beauty Sunscreen Moisturizer. A simple morning routine helps protect his skin with fewer potential breakouts. His nighttime routine is when Isaiah takes the time to heal his skin from any daily impurities. Adding The Ordinary’s Aloe Vera Serum and Hyaluronic Acid Serum, Niacinamide Serum, and Versed Vitamin C Serum.

Through it all, the lessons we learn along the way make every journey worth it. His greatest takeaway has been to be consistent. “Even when you don’t feel like it, be consistent because it pays off over time!”