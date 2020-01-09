The Best Moisturizers For Dry Skin

Photo: Courtesy of Billie

If you’re looking for solutions to salve your dry skin, then you’ve come to the right place. Today is National Winter Skin Relief Day, and in honor of the holiday, we’ve tried every moisturizer in our beauty closet to bring you a list of the best formulas for fixing flaky skin.

With winter weather in full swing, keeping your skin soft and smooth can be a challenge. The freezing temperatures outside and arid conditions inside make it nearly impossible. But with the right moisturizers, it can be done.

Dermatologist suggests, “If you have dry, cracked skin, look for a cream or ointment with light petrolatum, hyaluronic acid, and ceramides – the natural fats that make up the grout between the skin cell tiles.”

Lucky for you, the ash busters in our round-up include a slew of skin healthy ingredients.

Here are the skin savers you need to conquer cracked skin once and for all.

