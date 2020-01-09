The Best Moisturizers For Dry Skin
By Jennifer Ford

If you’re looking for solutions to salve your dry skin, then you’ve come to the right place. Today is National Winter Skin Relief Day, and in honor of the holiday, we’ve tried every moisturizer in our beauty closet to bring you a list of the best formulas for fixing flaky skin.

With winter weather in full swing, keeping your skin soft and smooth can be a challenge. The freezing temperatures outside and arid conditions inside make it nearly impossible. But with the right moisturizers, it can be done.

Dermatologist suggests, “If you have dry, cracked skin, look for a cream or ointment with light petrolatum, hyaluronic acid, and ceramides – the natural fats that make up the grout between the skin cell tiles.” 

Lucky for you, the ash busters in our round-up include a slew of skin healthy ingredients.

Here are the skin savers you need to conquer cracked skin once and for all.

Amlactin Rapid Relief Restoring Lotion + Ceramides
The best word to describe this dermatologist-recommended formula is "amazing!" Not only is formulated with ceramide that locks in moisture for twenty-four hours, but it also contains ingredients that will leave your skin feeling like mulberry silk: luxurious and unbelievably smooth.
Jergens Lavender Body Butter
Not only does this lavender-scented body butter soothe the senses, but it also calms the skin. Formulated with a blend of essential oils that make the body feel supple and soft, you'll easily be inclined to make this moisturizer a go-to.
Necessaire The Body Lotion
Sometimes you want to skip the scent and get straight to the skin. This fragrance-free formula infused with multivitamins will nourish your melanin in an instant.
Mary Kay Satin Body Silkening Body Lotion
This lotion contains key ingredients that will leave you revitalized and your skin satisfied, including Vitamin E and Shea Butter, and a White Tea and Citrus scent.
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Body Gel Cream
This gel-cream skin quencher infused with hyaluronic acid provides the ultimate boost of hydration.
Kaemedis Dermatology Eczema Therapy Cream
To relieve skin irritation caused by eczema, use this botanically based treatment that reduces flareups by fifty percent.
Billie Dry-Bye Lotion
If you're not a fan of greasy arm and legs, then you'll love this soothing body lotion with a matte finish.
CeraVe Healing Ointment
This gentle formula includes ingredients for replenishing the skin and locking moisture, including hyaluronic acid and ceramides.
