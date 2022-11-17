WATCH | Get Ready For G.L.A.M. Skin

When her daughter developed eczema, Tiffany Cartwright took on the challenge of developing a home remedy in her kitchen. Fast forward to today and Tiffany is the Founder and CEO of Amarra Products—and the G.L.A.M. body scrub.

Driven by necessity, Tiffany’s journey first started with treating her own daughter’s skin. However, it took this Detroit mom losing her job, car and home before she fully committed and officially launched her own business. Since then, Tiffany has found her footing as a successful entrepreneur whose products can be found in the homes of families nationwide. In her own words, “Nothing is more important than maintaining the integrity of your brand. If I trust this on my baby’s skin, you can trust too.”

Destined to be an industry leader in the world of body scrub, you’ve just got to try some of Tiffany’s incredible products. You can find her G.L.A.M. body scrub collection at Target, you’re going to love—Lemon Love, Lavender Lush, Bubblin’ Brown Sugar, and Strawberry Crush.