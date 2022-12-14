WATCH | Experience True Hydration

As we enter the cooler weather months during fall and winter, we all want to keep our skin hydrated—and avoid that ashy appearance!

That’s where these two incredible women come in. Beauty Reporter, Darian Symoné Harvin, and Board-Certified Dermatologist and Jergens® Glow Collective* member Dr. Angela J. Lamb have teamed up to talk about how you can achieve deep, nourishing hydration for your skin with the new Jergens® Deep Conditioning Shea + Cocoa Butter Blend.

Dr. Lamb says many of her patients come to her with dark marks from acne, psoriasis, eczema, etc. and are looking to even their skin tone. And she mentions this luxurious moisturizer, (with a lovely light scent) will do the trick. It smooths rough patches, fades dark marks and creates a more even tone in 4 weeks. Plus, Darian points out that it’s clinically proven to moisturize for 24 hours, thanks to fabulous ingredients like cocoa and shea butters.

So, what are you waiting for? Experience the incredible hydration of Jergens® Deep Conditioning Shea + Cocoa Butter Blend now.