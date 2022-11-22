WATCH | Reveal Your Glow

If you’re looking for a glow that accentuates your natural skin tone and provides long-lasting moisture, then you’re in the right place.

Beauty Reporter, Darian Symoné Harvin is joined by Board-Certified Dermatologist and Jergens® Glow Collective* member, Dr. Angela J. Lamb to try out a new product (available in two versions), that you’re going to want in your daily routine—Jergens® Melanin Glow Illuminating Moisturizer.

Watch now as they try on each shade, starting with the version with gold luminizers. Darian talks about how much she loves the lotion’s scent and the way it makes skin glow without altering your skin color, while Dr. Lamb notes it’s something you can use all year long for dry skin.

See what else they had to say about these moisturizing glow getters, then be sure to try it for yourself!