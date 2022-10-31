How to Get Camera-Ready

Photographer: FYE Images Creative Direction: Mecca Clarke Styling: Mercedes Sanders Makeup: Carine G. Hair: Josh the Stylist

Ever wonder how the stars of your favorite shows look so amazing on camera? We do too! So, you know what? We decided to find out.

Actress, model, and singer, Serayah Ranee McNeil knows what it’s like to glow on the screen and the stage. And now she’s sharing her beauty secrets, plus her new go-to products to get gorgeous, camera-ready skin.

Let’s Talk Skincare

“Skin being the largest organ of our bodies, it’s very important to treat it as such,” says Serayah. “I try to listen to my skin and what it needs in that moment or in that season.” She also shares that dry skin is definitely an issue she faces, “I need all the moisture I can get!”

Camera-Ready Tips

Before a big photoshoot for her new music videos or a TV show (you may remember her from one of our faves, Empire!), she makes sure to take extra care of her skin, so she can really glow! “Sleep is soooo important,” says Serayah. Plus, she also says that cold spoons for under the eyes or eye patches can really help the morning of a big event. She adds, “And lots of moisturizer helps prep my skin for a long day.”

Her Body Skincare Must-Haves

Serayah recently discovered Jergens Deep Conditioning Shea + Cocoa Butter Blend “It smells so good,” she says. “That was my first impression and immediately after that was the silky soft consistency of the moisturizer.It’s amazing.” She also loves how it helps reduce uneven skin tone in just four weeks, including dark spots and that dry, ashy appearance.

And when she’s looking for radiance, she reaches for the Jergens® Melanin Glow Illuminating Moisturizer. Available in two skus, either bronze or gold luminizers, this moisturizer accentuates your natural skin tone with Shea and cocoa butters that leave skin glistening with a healthy-looking sheen that Serayah really loves. She says, “I’m excited to use this to maximize my glow and let my melanin sparkle.”

To learn more about these two moisturizers and see how you can get your glow on like Serayah, check out Jergens® now.