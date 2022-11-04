Face Forward & Unstoppable

Estee Lauder

When you face the world, all you want is to be seen as the unstoppable force you really are. But even the most confident of us need an extra boost sometimes. Never fear, we’ve got your boost right here—Estée Lauder’s Double Wear Stay-in-Place makeup.

As Black women, we are always looking for a makeup that’s designed with our skin in mind and this is really it. Not only do they have more than 55 shades so you can really find your signature color, but it’s fortified with some pretty incredible benefits that go beyond your mom’s makeup.

Anti-acnegenic so it won’t clog your pores, Estée Lauder’s Double Wear Stay-in-Place makeup helps you control oil and shine. And not only that, its smooth, Cashmere Matte finish feels so lightweight and breathable, it keeps your skin looking like skin. So, you can really rise up to every challenge you face each day—with your own, unique confidence.

Is it big meeting (or big date) ready? You know it. It’s transfer, sweat, and humidity-resistant, but that’s not all. We love how buildable it is—so you get the coverage you need every time, from medium to full, without caking, poring, or streaking. Plus, the Invinciwear Technology delivers a flexible, comfortable, waterproof 24-hour wear that actually feels good on your skin, making it touchable—and beautiful.

So, when you want to feel unstoppable, reach for a makeup that you can really trust. Afterall, when you look good, you feel good—and when you feel good, you can totally crush your goals!