I Tried A Shower Head Filter For My Natural Hair– Here’s How It Went

I’ve been maintaining my natural hair for nearly ten years. Throughout this time, I have thoroughly tested every product promised to “enhance my curls.” My hair has tested almost every product, from steamers to custards and DIY conditioners. Despite the investment, I’ve always struggled with maintaining hydration. In the winter, my strands can become brittle, causing me to cut off more inches than I would have preferred. It wasn’t until I did some research that I realized I wasn’t getting to the root of my problem: my scalp.

Just like our skin, our scalp requires a healthy routine. When I had a scalp consultation with trichologist Helen Reavey, she used her scalp camera to understand my scalp better. For the most part, my hair and scalp were relatively healthy. She recommended implementing a shower filter to ensure my scalp is properly cleansed.

At first, I was unsure how this would help me with hydration. However, Reavey explained that the unpurified water we shower with can dry our hair, causing damage over time. A bit skeptical at first, I went home and exchanged my shower head for the Act + Acre Showerhead filter.

Below, learn how this simple adjustment can improve the overall health of your hair.

What is a shower filter?

A shower head filter is similar to your classic water filter or purifier. It intends to filter out hard water that could be filled with metal, chlorine, and other contaminants. And just like if filtered water can significantly improve your overall health, so can a shower filter for your hair! It benefits your skin and can enhance strength, hydration, and scalp health. Removing contaminants can combat scalp irritation and dryness, setting the foundation for healthy hair.

The hair prep

I made sure to prep my hair as I usually would. Again, this is just a shower filter. I didn’t need to adjust any steps in my hair care routine to accommodate the product. I prefer to always start with a scalp detox and drench my hair in coconut oil. This helps prep my hair for detangling and typically halts my shower time. I was curious to see if the shower head would make a difference in detangling.

The washing process

I set the water temperature how I usually would before changing my filter. Once I began to drench my hair, I noticed my strands were more welcoming. The filtered water easily penetrated through my hair, making it easier to begin my shower routine. I went through my usual routine– starting with a conditioner, shampoo, and deep conditioner. My hair felt cleaner due to the filter. I could target my scalp better, giving me a deeper cleanse than expected. It made me question if my regular shower head required me to work harder to target my scalp. I finished my wash routine with a cold cleanse to seal in the hydration and prep my hair for a product.

Overall Thoughts

I firmly believe that you need a good foundation for hair products to work effectively. Using a showerhead filter has allowed me to deeply cleanse my hair, which gives me the foundation I need for my hair care products to work. Those hair care products now seep into my hair, showing me the long-lasting hydration I have sought for so long. These are the reasons why a shower head filter is essential. Not only is it beneficial for the scalp and hair, but it’s also an advancement that doesn’t require an extra step in your routine. It’s honestly a no-brainer product – no pun intended.