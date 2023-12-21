SheaMoisture Is The Gift That Keeps On Giving

Tayo Kuku Jr. / SheaMoisture

“We see SheaMoisture as a gift that keeps on giving,” Brianna Wright, Head of PR and Influencer Marketing at SheaMoisture tells ESSENCE. “From keeping the whole family looking and smelling good with our everyday hair and skincare solutions to serving our community in everything we do.” This holiday season, SheaMoisture launched a campaign in celebration of their go-to hair care gifts to give. From their Curl & Shine collection perfect for wash day, to the Strength collection for detangling and controlling frizz, the “Gift of Shea” campaign wraps up how to give this year.

To show us, they invited 5 Black influencers to join in on the GRWM-style campaign for a sophisticated take on holiday parties and gifting this season. The influencers share their personal styling routines, hair textures, tips, and must-have products to sleigh in. From Fola’s wash’n go to Taty’s bundles, “this campaign reminds us of what’s truly important during the holiday season– leaning into community,” says Shannae Ingleton Smith, President and CEO of Kensington Grey influencer agency.

Closing the racial wealth gap is at the top of SheaMoisture’s Christmas list this year. “When people shop or gift a SheaMoisture product, they can show their support and feel good about the impact they’re making in the Black community,” Wright says. This is because a percent of sales are reinvested into Black creators and over 300 businesses on their SheaList. Not just that, they’re partnering with the influencers to host a holiday mailer giveaway for 5 lucky winners to end the campaign– but first, let’s get our hair party ready with the SheaMoisture ambassadors below.

Amina’s protective style

“The most important step of any protective style whether braids or a wig is to protect your hair and scalp underneath,” says Brianna Wright. In the campaign, Influencer Mariam Amina Aminu reaches for the Scalp Moisture Cream to give her scalp an extra boost of moisture before installing her wig.

Fola’s wash’n go

For a natural style, Fola Amudipe uses the Coconut & Hibiscus Defining Styling Gel for a defined wash n go to last all night long. To keep your curls styled, the “most important step is to make sure you are raking the products from root to tip,” Wright says.

Symphani’s bun

Symphani Soto slicks it all back in a sock bun for a classic evening look. “To make sure her bun is nice and sleek,” Wright says, “Symphani uses a bit of the Coconut and Hibiscus Defining Styling Gel to make sure the bun is laid and slayed.”

Taty’s bundles

Taty Cokley uses the Manuka Honey & Mafura Oil Intensive Hydration Leave In Milk to blend her leave-out while wearing extensions. But “not too much,” Wright says, “A little goes a long way so the bundles are giving ‘straight from the scalp’.”

Ayana’s updo

“The key to any sleek updo is the edge gel,” Wright says. Ayana Hyman lays her edges with the Coconut & Hibiscus Edge Gel to smooth flyaways and get her pony tight and sleek.