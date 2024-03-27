Build A ‘Body Skincare Routine’ With Shani Darden’s New Body Serum

courtesy of Shani Darden

“Retinol Reform® was the first product in my line and I was obsessed with the results it could provide for the face,” celebrity esthetician Shani Darden tells ESSENCE. In an industry full of skincare buzzwords– from anti-aging to firming and vitamin-rich ingredients– our facial health is the target for all the latest beauty trends.

he problem is, these claims account for less than 5% of the largest organ in our body. “When it comes to skincare, our face gets a lot of attention, while our body is often neglected,” Darden says. This is why she developed a solution to the body care gap: the Body Reform Treatment Serum.

“I wanted to create a body product that would provide equally as effective results,” she says of the new Body Reform, which she modeled after her award-winning retinol. To do so, Darden teamed up with cutting-edge experts to find our answer. “When formulating Body Reform I wanted to create a single serum that could address multiple skin care concerns including KP, hyperpigmentation, crepey skin, and even stretch marks,” she says.

From firming fine lines to smoothing rough texture, the serum is the key to a complete, reparative nighttime skin routine. But the formula– rich in their multi-tasking Granactive Retinoid®– did not come easy.

“Addressing all these concerns meant I needed to find a wide pool of candidates to test different iterations of the formula on,” she says. “This made the development timeline quite long.” Finding ingredients to penetrate our drier, thicker body skin, eventually resulted in Body Reform’s brightening vitamin C, plumping amino acid, and KP-reducing Hydronesis™ formula.

“In addition to the amazing results Body Reform provides, it was also important to me to create a product with a nice texture,” she says, noting the silky, quick-absorbing finish. As you lock-in the serum with SPF, you’ll wonder why you haven’t built a body skincare routine as effective as the products you use on your face (Shock! Body care is more than just smell-goods.) Instead, the undeniable secret to caring for your body is an “ultimate multi-tasker for smoother, firmer, and brighter-looking skin from head-to-toe.”

After all, as she says, “a body skincare routine is crucial for maintaining overall skin health, addressing specific concerns, and preventing issues like dryness and premature aging. It’s important to give your body the same love and attention as your face.”