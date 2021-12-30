If you ever visited Sephora either IRL or online, you know it’s a beauty-lover’s heaven. You also know that unless you’ve arrived dead set on what to purchase, it can also be product overload (but in a good way?). Should you be on the hunt for a few new items to carry into the new year, here’s our advice: start with the new products launched at Sephora this year.

2020 was a slow year for everything, including beauty, so brands returned this year churning out launches in a big way, and of course many of them made its way to Sephora’s shelves. Meanwhile, the retailer’s in-house brand, Sephora Collection, isn’t without its newly-introduced products to test out, either. From foundation to hydrating masks, you can rebuild your entire beauty routine with newness if need be. Whether you missed the launch the first time around, or you’re just here to re-up on what may have now become a new favorite, here’s 10 beauty products born in 2021 that you can’t enter the new year without.