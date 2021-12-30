If you ever visited Sephora either IRL or online, you know it’s a beauty-lover’s heaven. You also know that unless you’ve arrived dead set on what to purchase, it can also be product overload (but in a good way?). Should you be on the hunt for a few new items to carry into the new year, here’s our advice: start with the new products launched at Sephora this year.
2020 was a slow year for everything, including beauty, so brands returned this year churning out launches in a big way, and of course many of them made its way to Sephora’s shelves. Meanwhile, the retailer’s in-house brand, Sephora Collection, isn’t without its newly-introduced products to test out, either. From foundation to hydrating masks, you can rebuild your entire beauty routine with newness if need be. Whether you missed the launch the first time around, or you’re just here to re-up on what may have now become a new favorite, here’s 10 beauty products born in 2021 that you can’t enter the new year without.
01
Sephora Collection Microsmooth Multi-Tasking Baked Face Palette
Take this four-in-one palette on the road with you, so you never miss a moment of shimmer.
02
Fenty Butta Drop Whipped Oil Body Cream
Now lovers of both body creams and body oils can have the best of both worlds.
03
Sephora Collection Astrology Lip Stories Lipstick
Choosing a new lipstick shade is no easy feat, but this limited-edition collection allows your zodiac sign to guide you.
04
Eadem Milk Marvel Dark Spot Serum with Niacinamide and Vitamin C
This niacinamide and vitamin C hybrid serum is formulated with skin melanated skin in mind, and it’s your ticket to resolving hyperpigmentation.
05
Sephora Collection Best Skin Ever Liquid Foundation
Boasting a wide range of 50 shades, this lightweight medium-coverage foundation provides a hydrating, natural finish.
06
Sephora Collection Vitamin Mask
This lightweight mask is your weapon against acne and dryness for all skin types.
07
Pat McGrath MTHRSHP MEGA: CELESTIAL ODYSSEY Eyeshadow Palette
Chock full of color and shimmer, this eyeshadow palette is bound to thrive in the night, but its warm, neutral colors are primed for daytime wear as well.
08
Sephora Collection Vitamin Tonic
Using a mixture of plant extracts and vitamins to target dryness and uneven texture, this tonic will have you going into the new year with smooth and radiant skin.
09
Topicals Faded Serum for Dark Spots & Discoloration
We’ve all got a laundry list of things we’re leaving in 2022, and with this gel-like serum, dark spots and facial scars are one of them.
10
Danessa Myricks Beauty Colorfix Eye, Cheek & Lip Cream Pigment
Sephora carries this waterproof pigment in 34 shades. Great for the eyes, cheeks and lips simultaneously, you can consider this your beauty product version of a one-stop-shop.
TOPICS: Sephora