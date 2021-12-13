Sephora’s Fragrance For All Event Sale Deserves Your Full Attention

The holidays are near and dear, but if there’s another event you should have your calendars marked for, it’s Sephora’s Fragrance For All Event, which, for the uninitiated is essentially the best excuse to restock on all your favorite smell-goods, and any others you’re dying to try.

The multinational retailer has amassed one of the the most robust fragrance selections, from mainstays such as Marc Jacobs’ Daisy, to newcomers such as Tom Ford’s Ombre Leather. Many of them, enclosed in the most precious of bottles, make for thoughtful gifts for the holiday season, or just well-deserved gifts-to-self.

It’s worth nothing that this time around, Chanel fragrances, fragrance sets and minis (the sale applies only to bottles of 1 ounce or larger) are excluded from the sale, but rest assured that leaves no shortage of scents to explore. Shop some of our favorite picks ahead.

Note: Sephora’s Fragrance For All Event runs through December 24th. Prices below do not reflect discounts. Use code FRAGRANCE20 for 20 percent off full-priced, full sized fragrances, and code SAMEDAY for free same-day delivery. Codes may be used simultaneously, and can only be used once.