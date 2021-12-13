Sephora’s Fragrance For All Event Sale Deserves Your Full Attention

The holidays are near and dear, but if there’s another event you should have your calendars marked for, it’s Sephora’s Fragrance For All Event, which, for the uninitiated is essentially the best excuse to restock on all your favorite smell-goods, and any others you’re dying to try.
The multinational retailer has amassed one of the the most robust fragrance selections, from mainstays such as Marc Jacobs’ Daisy, to newcomers such as Tom Ford’s Ombre Leather. Many of them, enclosed in the most precious of bottles, make for thoughtful gifts for the holiday season, or just well-deserved gifts-to-self.
It’s worth nothing that this time around, Chanel fragrances, fragrance sets and minis (the sale applies only to bottles of 1 ounce or larger) are excluded from the sale, but rest assured that leaves no shortage of scents to explore. Shop some of our favorite picks ahead.
Note: Sephora’s Fragrance For All Event runs through December 24th. Prices below do not reflect discounts. Use code FRAGRANCE20 for 20 percent off full-priced, full sized fragrances, and code SAMEDAY for free same-day delivery. Codes may be used simultaneously, and can only be used once.
Tocca Florence
Ripe with bergamot, pear and gardenia, Tocca’s Florence fragrance is as classic as a floral scent gets. Even more, the brand’s hand finished packaging (which results in a unique cap for each bottle) makes for a decor appeal that makes this an even more gift-worthy pick.
Prada Candy Eau de Parfum
Wrapped in a fuschia saffiano leather, Prada’s Candy Eau de Parfum is your ticket to warmth during the winter months, and is any caramel lover’s dream.
Mugler Alien Eau de Parfum
When you can’t decide between amber and floral, Mugler says why not both? The brand’s Alien fragrance carries the smell of springtime into winter with jasmine sambac, amber gris and cashmeran wood all in one.
Marc Jacobs Daisy
Marc Jacob’s Daisy is an unwavering fan-favorite for a reason. Created by renowned perfumer Alberto Morillas, strawberry notes take this floral fragrance for a fruity spin, landing on the warm scent of jasmine and sandalwood.
Lancôme Trésor
This elegant and romantic scent is one that deserves to be updated in your collection time and time again.
Kayali Eden Juicy Apple
Regarded as unisex, this Kayali scent offers a splash a layerable, fruity goodness with red apples and wild berries at its core.
Gucci Bloom Eau de Parfum For Her
If you’ve ever found yourself disregarding floral scents as too playful, Gucci’s Bloom parfum will effortlessly leave you converted. It’s contemporary combination of tuberose, jasmine bud and rangoon creeper leave you with a fragrance nothing short of sophisticated.
Givenchy L’Interdit Rouge Eau De Parfum
A quintessential winter scent, particularly for holiday season, Givenchy’s
L’Interdit Rouge Eau De Parfum ignites notes of blood orange, ginger, and a spicy floral.
Dior J’adore Eau de Parfum Infinissime
One of Dior’s most-loved fragrances, J’adore Eau de Parfum Infinissime approaches floral scents with warmth, with its notes of ylang-ylang giving lending that signature touch you won’t find anywhere else.
Chloé Chloé Eau de Parfum
A must-have for rose and powder enthusiasts, Chloé’s namesake fragrance is a simultaneously airy and sensual concoction you can take from day to night.
Carolina Herrera Good Girl Eau de Parfum Supreme
Carolina Herrera’s Good Girl Eau de Parfum doesn’t just look great on your vanity (though it totally does), it’s got warm, floral touches no scent-lover can pass up, from creamy tonka beans, to Egyptian jasmine.
Giorgio Armani My Way Eau de Parfum
An irresistible floral scent meets sustainability – Not only are the ingredients for Giorgio Armani’s My Way economically sourced, but its bottle is made to allow effective at-home refilling. stay stocked up while doing your part to reduce plastic, glass and metal consumption.
