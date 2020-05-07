Thomas Concordia/Getty Images for Style360

As Mother’s Day quickly approaches, members of the community are scrambling to come up with unique ways to celebrate the moms in their lives while in quarantine. This holiday, Secret is highlighting the strength of mothers with its Mom Strong campaign and brand give back.

The Secret campaign, which features former ESSENCE cover star Serena Williams and WNBA star and Olympic Gold Medalist Swin Cash, highlights how women are mothering in all kinds of different, challenging and unprecedented ways right now.

And it salutes all the moms, grandmothers, sisters, aunts mentors, and mother figures who have been the role models and support systems that are helping us navigate life during a pandemic.

What stronger moms do we know than the incredible women in our community, including these world class athletes, who represent Black womanhood and motherhood in so many ways? They move with poise and grace even as the haters, threatened by how strong and resilient they are, attack their womanhood.

“For the moms who taught us never sweat our critics,” Williams says in the ad. “To every woman who has had a child, lost a child, adopted a child, raised a child, or raised one up, you teach us what not to sweat so we can show the world our strength.”

Along with the campaign, the brand is also hosting a give back. For every Secret e-card shared between now and May 17th, Secret will donate a stick of deodorant to frontline healthcare workers and individuals who need it most. They’ll donate up to 50,000 units through Feeding America, an organization that provides food to people in need through a nationwide network of food banks.

So a simple e-card telling your favorite moms why they are so dope can put a smile on their faces while honoring moms on the front lines and getting wellness necessities to those in need.