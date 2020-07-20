Sasha Banks Is A Legit Beauty Boss
By Shalwah Evans

If you’re a wrestling fan then you likely know Sasha Banks as the Beyoncé of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE). If you’re a beauty lover then you probably know her as a red carpet slayer and colored-hair chameleon. The 28-year-old athlete, whose real name is Mercedes Varnado, is rising in the ranks of the wrestling world, winning all the gold at this past weekend’s pay-per-view match “The Horror Show” at Extreme Rules.

She’s also forging forward as the legit beauty boss to watch inside and outside of the ring. She has a love for pink eyeshadow, long lashes and brightly-hued wigs, and we love it. And whether she’s donning royal blue faux locs, magenta body waves, long lilac strands, or rocking her natural curls with no makeup, she makes it a lewk.

Do we sense a Total Divas spinoff coming? Total Sasha does have a ring to it.

While the producers over at E! contemplate that idea, we’ll be over here celebrating her beauty with the below gallery of some of our favorite Sasha Banks moments thus far.

