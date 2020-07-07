Ryan Destiny Shows Off Her Sexy New Do

Photo: Getty

Certain celebrities look good wearing anything, and Ryan Destiny is one of those people.

The actress’s style oscillates between cool and classic, and her new hairdo, which is undoubtedly the former, proves that she can pull off any look.

On Monday, the 25-year-old gave fans a blast from the past when she debuted an edgy mullet on Twitter. And if nothing more, Destiny looks smoking hot in the nostalgic ’80s hair trend.

We’re not sure if the star cut her hair or if she’s sporting a realistic-looking wig, but we do know she loves her short strands as much as we do.

After sharing a video that gives fans a closer look at her new coif, Destiny uploaded a photo of herself and punctuated that caption with smiley faces and heart emojis.