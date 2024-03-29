Find The Perfect Highlighter Shade With Fenty Beauty’s New Demi’Glow

courtesy of Fenty Beauty

Since 2017, Rihanna’s multi-billion dollar empire, Fenty Beauty, has been the poster child for shade inclusivity: from their viral 58-shade Pro Filt’r Foundation to their full-blown skincare line. As other industry-leading businesses regress back to the status quo (as if inclusivity was nothing more than a money grab), Fenty Beauty remains steadfast. This is even apparent with their latest innovation, the Demi’Glow Light-Diffusing Highlighter, available today.

“I wanted to create a highlighter for all skin tones,” Fenty Beauty founder Rihanna says in the press release. The 9-shade highlighter is a limited edition launch, replacing glitter (which is facing a ban in the EU) for a superfine pearlescent finish. “I like to call it shade-matched shimmer,” she says. Using your undertone to guide you to your shade, melanin-rich tones, including Trophies In Truffle’s soft deep gold and That’$ Rich’s soft warm bronze, the new highlighter is the perfect fit for the tip of your brush. With a butterfly lavender-infused formula, the light bake is designed to smooth your fine lines and wrinkles, sculpting your high points in a single stroke.

With the sheer veiled glow trending in beauty, the highlighter is the ideal complement to a second-skin makeup look. “I love to layer Demi’Glow with Killawatt Highlighter for a more dialed-up look,” Rihanna says. To go with the launch, Fenty Beauty released a new makeup brush, the Precision Highlighter Brush 135, lending the soft, diffusing glow Demi’Glow is known for. As a pro-tip from the Fenty Beauty Global Makeup Artist, Priscilla Ono, use the Precision Highlighter Brush to apply the product on areas where light naturally falls, before blending seamlessly into your natural complexion.



As the latest touch to her highlighter collections, Demi’Glow joins the Match Stix Shimmer Skinstick (a cream-to-powder highlighter) and the Diamond Bomb All-Over Veil (a dusted face and body shimmer), further helping you achieve a radiant glow, à la Rihanna. But her strong hold on the beauty industry doesn’t stop at this latest launch. It’s clear– with her expansion into the Chinese market (leading to Rihanna on the cover of Vogue China last week)– the mogul has her eyes set on taking over every inch of the beauty world.