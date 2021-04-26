How Gabrielle Union Played A Role In Regina King’s Oscars Hair Look

Instagram/Regina King

If there was anyone that understood the assignment last night at the 2021 Oscars, it was Regina King. From head to toe, the actress stunned with her elegant gown, sultry makeup, and sleek angled bob that came together perfectly. Responsible for the hairstyle in particular was stylist extraordinaire Larry Sims, who crafted the bob using products created by himself and another successful actress: Gabrielle Union.

“For Regina’s look, the lines and shoulder detail inspired the look,” Sims tells ESSENCE. “We wanted to go with something sleek, modern & clean that wouldn’t compete with the structure and craftsmanship or the dress. We also wanted to show off Regina’s beautiful neck line.”

Sims flat ironed Regina’s hair to a smooth but textured finish and precision cut her hair into a blunt bob to compliment the exaggerated shoulders on her Louis Vuitton Gown. Sims finished Regina’s edges with Flawless By Gabrielle Union Edge Control and tucked behind her left ear. He then smoothed any fly always with the Flawless By Gabrielle Union Restoring Exotic Oil Treatment.

Flawless by GU & Tangle Teezers used on Kings hair. Photo courtesy of Larry Sims.

And we can’t forget about the beat by makeup artist Latrice Johnson, which was also inspired by King’s gown. To create that effortless radiance, she dug into her kit of Clinique products and Artís Brushes, including some favorites such as the Chubby Stick Cheek Colour Balm and High Impact Mascara, for a look that was both frosted and sultry.