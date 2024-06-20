How To Address Acne With Red Light Therapy

Shutterstock / Victor Moussa

Acne is a common concern in skincare. Many people try popping pimples or using drastic measures to get rid of blemishes, which can lead to scars and dark spots. That said, many are turning to red light therapy to address their acne.

Tyronika White, BSN, RN, an aesthetician and owner of Absolut Beauti Bar; Dr. Milica McDowell, DPT, Certified Exercise Physiologist, and VP of Operations at Gait Happens; and Dr. Navin Arora, DO, FAAD, a board-certified dermatologist at Borealis Dermatology tell ESSENCE all about red light therapy and its benefits for acne below.

What is red light therapy?

“Red light therapy uses low levels of red light to reportedly improve your skin’s appearance, such as reducing wrinkles, scars, redness and acne,” White tells ESSENCE. “Red light therapy helps promote healing and may work to decrease the visibility of acne scarring. It also has anti-inflammatory capabilities.”

What are the benefits of red light therapy?

Dr. Arora shares that red light therapy penetrates the skin by stimulating cellular activity and promoting healing and rejuvenation for the skin. Anyone who has acne scars from breakouts can use red light therapy to reduce the appearance of scarring. “Red light therapy can help reduce acne by decreasing inflammation and bacteria that cause acne,” Dr. Arora says. “It is best used in combination with other acne treatments.”

How does it work?

According to Dr. McDowell, there are two wavelengths in red light therapy. “The colors of light correlate to their wavelength, and the wavelength determines how deep a light penetrates into the body,” Dr. McDowell says, sharing that red light helps with fine lines, wrinkles, discoloration and melasma. “Blue light has a bacteria busting capability so when it is used for skin therapies it has the ability to help heal the skin from within.”

What to do before, during and after red light therapy

Dr. Arora, Dr. McDowell and White recommend washing your face first to remove any makeup, dirt, or oils before using red light therapy. Then, find a spot where you know you will not move for a few minutes. Sit or lie under the red light device as directed for 10 to 20 minutes. Make sure the light is at the correct distance. After the red light therapy session, make sure to moisturize and follow your skincare routine. You may experience a little redness on your skin, but that will go away in time.

What results should I expect?

Like any skincare product, you have to give it time. Dr. Arora shares that you can “look for signs of improved skin texture, reduced inflammation or redness, and fewer breakouts.” Dr. McDowell also shares that you’ll see a reduction in depth of fine lines and discoloration should start to even out. Depending on your skin type, results may vary and it might take a few weeks to notice changes.