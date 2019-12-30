Getty Images

Anytime there’s a red carpet event, Black celebrities come out and show the world how we show out. With no strand out of place, or eyelash missing, Black actresses, singers, producers, influencers and more consistently steal the spotlight.

In 2019 they hit the red carpet with creative takes on traditional braids, unique geometric eye makeup, bold colors that stand out most on melanin-rich skin, and a slew of other special event beauty looks that inspired people of all backgrounds to take their looks to the next level.

Whether it was a red carpet, pink carpet, or even blue, these ladies shut it down with their undeniable beauty in 2019. And as we enter into a brand new decade, we expect another 10 years of jaw-dropping hair and makeup moments from them.

There were so many more ladies who wowed us this year in beauty but we couldn’t name them all. Who were some your favorite red carpet slay belles of 2019?

01 Slay Belles 2019: Zendaya Zendaya is a slayer in every way and she slaughtered the red carpet when it came to best in hair and makeup throughout the year. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images 02 Slay Belles: Angela Bassett Angela Bassett is the baddest and she continues to bring it to the red carpet, lest we ever attempt to forget. Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage 03 Slay Belles: Winnie Harlow On the red carpet and on her social media, Winnie Harlow heats up our feed and our lives with her stunning beauty looks. John Lamparski/Getty Images 04 Slay Belles: KiKi Layne KiKi Layne dropped onto the scene like a teenage dream who's kept our gaze since. Her red carpet beauty is always creative and inspiring. Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic 05 Slay Belles: Kelly Rowland It doesn't get any better than waiting to see what Kelly Rowland will bring to an event. Whether it's a classic bob, a creative pony, or a simple fresh face, we know that it will be fabulous. Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank 06 Slay Belles: Gabrielle Union If Gab's looks are too Black for other audiences, then we're here for all of it. She wowed time and time again on the red carpet in 2019 and we know 2020 only promises more. Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic 07 Slay Belles: Justine Skye The ESSENCE digital cover star gave us noteworthy hair and makeup from the top of the year all the way through the final days. Prince Williams/WireImage 08 Slay Belles: Cynthia Erivo Erivo has been a go-to for big chop energy, dramatic eye energy, and for the best use of bold and bright colors. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic 09 Slay Belles: Keke Palmer We were excited when Keke Palmer was named the official third host of GMA3: Strahan and Sara because it meant more glimpses of her dope hair and makeup. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images 10 Slay Belles: Marsai Martin This was the year that Marsai Martin went from being little Diane to a beauty influencer and powerhouse with her lovable and creative looks. JB Lacroix/Getty Images 11 Slay Belles: Rapsody Rapsody had red carpet moments this year that completely shut it down on the hair and makeup front. We know in 2020 it's only going to get better. Taylor Hill/WireImage 12 Slay Belles: Rihanna Between her Fenty Beauty events, Savage X Fenty fashion shows, and the Diamond Ball, we can expect to see Rihanna hit the red carpets consistently every year. And every year we Stan for her flawless presentation. Arturo Holmes/WireImage 13 Slay Belles: Tierra Whack To understand what it is to be whack is to understand how rapper Tierra Whack never misses a beat with her eclectic makeup and trendsetting hairstyles. Matthew Sperzel/Getty Images 14 Slay Belles: Saweetie Saweetie's iced-out red carpet beauty, equipped with laid edges and immaculate makeup is exactly our type of red carpet beauty. Jim Spellman/Getty Images 15 Slay Belles: Lizzo It's been a tremendous year in beauty for singer Lizzo. So it makes sense that she was a red carpet fixture in 2019 and never ceased to make us feel good as hell with her colorful eye makeup and glossy lips. David Livingston/FilmMagic 16 Slay Belles: Jodie Turner-Smith Jodie Turner-Smith hit the red carpet this year as if the theme were wearable art every time. She looked like a walking melanin-rich Mona Lisa, and we wanted to behold what was behind her smile. Steve Granitz/WireImage 17 Slay Belles: Storm Reid She might still have a bit of a baby face, but this year Storm Reid proved that she's not a little girl. Her red carpet beauty is evidence that she's becoming the beauty crush to look out for in 2020. Leon Bennett/WireImage 18 Slay Belles: Ciara We saw Cici coming from miles away with many of her dramatic and over-the-top hair and makeup this year. And we loved it. It makes us want to level up our looks for 2020. Mike Coppola/MG19/Getty Images 19 Slay Belles: Janelle Monáe You can't talk about the best in red carpet beauty for the past decade without mentioning Janelle Monáe, the winner of red carpet creativity. Her face is always flawless and her hair is always both inspirational, and aspirational. Leon Bennett/WireImage 20 Slay Belles: Beyoncé When Beyoncé wants to lay low, you could go an entire year without seeing an appearance from her. But with so many big projects in 2019 she couldn't avoid the red carpet, and she stunned with hair that we wanted to mimic, and makeup looks that we double-tapped consistently. Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

