Bey In Paris: Everything You Need To Recreate The Club Renaissance Look

If you’ve memorized the ending laugh in “Heated” or haven’t given up trying to hit the runs on “Plastic Off The Sofa,” it’s safe to say the Renaissance reign isn’t letting up. While we’ve only gotten a petty, “I’m That Girl” teaser video, Beyoncé has given us plenty of Instagram content with Studio 54 vibes from her Club Renaissance parties. Flashy metallic ensembles, sweat-proof silk press strands, and a shimmery 70s glam were on the mood board for her seventh studio album.

During Paris Fashion Week, the singer’s recent CR soiree offered her most grandiose looks yet, personifying her “Alien Superstar” track. Knowles was dripped in designer with a mix of chrome from Gucci pants and a Comme des Garcons jacket to a mesmerizing Paco Rabbane halter and matching headpiece. Promoting her partnership with Tiffany & Co., she posied up with chokers, chains, and bracelets from her Lose Yourself in Love collection.

Instagram/@beyonce

Cut to the face card where her alluring makeup offsets the glitzy garb. A natural yet eye-catching look that featured a copper-ish pink smokey eye mimicking Makeup By Mario’s Master Metallics Eyeshadow Palette, a feathered brow that was most likely penciled, and a simple nude lip that can be achieved with Fenty Beauty’s Pose Queen. Topping off the glam was a pair of wispy lashes by Rokael Beauty, whose founder is Beyoncé’s makeup artist.

Instagram/@beyonce

Where you see Beyoncé, Jay-Z is always close by. The cuffed-up couple took their traditional elevator flick in her Instagram photo set, looking wealthy as ever, followed by a video of Parisians enjoying the party of the year.