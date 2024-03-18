How to Prevent a Receding Hairline– According To A Dermatologist

Joshua Dalsimer / Getty Images

Achieving a great hair day involves taking care of our waves and curls. However, as we age, hair loss can occur, which can result in a receding hairline. Therefore, it’s crucial to take preventative measures and take good care of our hair to maintain its health.

Dr. Corey L. Hartman, founder of Skin Wellness Dermatology in Birmingham, AL, says, “a receding hairline is a common sign of hair loss,” Hartman tells ESSENCE. “Hair loss typically starts at the top of the scalp, directly over the forehead and patients typically first notice the receding hairline when their forehead appears ‘bigger’ or they notice thinning hair.”

For many men, a receding hairline is a symptom of aging and is genetic. If your dad has a receding hairline, you are more likely to experience it as well as you get older. “Most people will start to notice a receding hairline in their 40s and 50s,” Hartman says. “Anyone with genetic hair loss may notice it earlier.”

Whether you’re noticing hair loss or trying to prevent it, here, Dr. Hartman shares everything you need to know about receding hair lines.

What causes a receding hair line?

Aside from age and genetics, Hartman also explains that your hormones play a part in a receding hairline. “Specifically the male sex hormone dihydrotestosterone (DHT). Research has shown that men with higher testosterone levels increase the levels of DHT in the body, which then plays a key factor in hair thinning and loss.”

What can I do about it?

Hartman recommends his patients to see a dermatologist as soon as you start to notice a receding hairline. He also notes that one of the most effective options that a dermatologist can help you with is prescribing Dutasteride. “Dutasteride helps block the enzymes that stimulate the production of DHT,” Hartman says. “The less DHT in the system, the less cause for hair thinning and loss.”

Additionally, he suggests a platelet rich plasma (PRFM) treatment for his patients with hair loss. “PRFM is an in-office procedure performed by a board-certified dermatologist where we draw the patient’s own blood and then put it in a centrifuge to separate blood platelets,” he says. “Blood platelets have growth factors that stimulate stem cells, which then trigger the hair growth cycle.”

What products help with this?

And not only are these dermatologist-recommended treatments available to you, there are also great products out there that help stimulate hair growth. Below, you’ll find three great options to try.

01 01 Rogaine Men’s Hair Regrowth Foam This hair growth treatment contains 5% minoxidil, which opens up blood vessels and increases the time hair is in its growth phase. It has been dermatologist-tested to revive hair follicles. Available at amazon.com 43 Shop Now 02 02 hims Custom Hair Treatment You may have come across this brand on your social media feeds. This hair treatment includes its best-selling Hair Hybrids Rx Hair Loss Spray, which contains minoxidil and finasteride to help stimulate hair follicles. Available at hims.com 39 Shop Now 03 03 Curology Hair Formula Treatment Curology, known for its skincare, has created a new hair formula that can help with thinning, bald spots, and receding hairline. This treatment can also repair your hair from DHT, prevent hair loss, and treat dandruff. Available at curology.com 45 Shop Now

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on the links we provide, we may receive compensation.