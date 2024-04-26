ES-Scent Of The Week: A Perfume Fit For A Queen

Do I have a million vanilla fragrances? Yes. Did I still want a new one? Absolutely.

A love at first sniff scent, MIND GAMES’ latest scent Queening, is a fragrance where the name alone says it all. At first spray you’ll be encapsulated by the essence of its regality and feminine appeal.

What happens when you combine the clean girl aesthetic and vanilla gourmand? At the top of Queening lies the royal scent of powdery orris and clean cotton accord with the sweetness of vanilla and apple, creating an uplifting opening, followed by aged rum and saffron, exuding a timeless elegance and sophistication. These vanilla notes aren’t your typical super sweet and edible gourmand but instead a hybrid of sweet, airy and decadent with a mixture light and fresh, capturing the essence of femininity in its purest form. Behold — a queen.

As the fragrance settles, the warmth and fluffiness of the vanilla bean, mixed with the coconut and musk envelops the senses, grounding the composition with a sense of strength and sensuality. These base notes add depth and complexity to Queening, enhancing its longevity and leaving a lasting impression wherever it is worn. With its intoxicating aroma and regal aura, Queening is more than just a fragrance; it is a statement of empowerment and self-assurance, inviting every woman to embrace her inner queen and reign with grace and confidence.

Why I love it: The concept alone instantly had me sold. I mean who doesn’t want to look and smell like a queen? But then, I got my nose on it and it definitely lived up to the hype. As I’m clearing out my top shelf to re-arrange with my spring scents, I was immediately excited how clean and fresh this vanilla scent was, at it will be in heavy rotation this season (unfortunately some of the heavier and boozier gourmands had to move to the back of the shelf). Giving me 5+ hours of wear and about an hour of projection, I did wish it lasted a bit longer, but throwing this in my bag for a quick touchup throughout the day did just the trick.

Perfect pairings: Layering perfumes is a creative way to customize your scent, and after a few wears of this, I tried it out with some other favorites. Vanilla, musk and amber notes, like those found in Bianco Latte by Giardini di Toscana and Dama Bianca by Xerjoff, can bring warmth and sweetness to Queening, adding a cozy and inviting aura. While warm floral scents on the other hand, that have notes of white Freesia, such as Kayali’s Wedding Silk Santal can enhance the femininity of Queening and add a romantic touch.

Why MIND GAMES just gets it: I’m consistently impressed with this fragrance house because of its innovation and creativity in scent composition, setting it apart from so many other niche brands. Each fragrance from MIND GAMES is meticulously crafted, offering a unique experience that captivates the senses.