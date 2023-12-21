How PureLift Sculpted My Face

Shutterstock / puhhha.

Are you hoping to attain lifted and defined cheekbones but don’t want to opt for Botox? Sculpting facials might be the option for you. These facials help your face appear more taut after a treatment. The devices– like Shani Darden’s Facial Sculpting Wand and PureLift Lab’s PureLift Pro– used during treatment sessions can also relieve muscle atrophy and stimulate the facial muscles, effectively defining the jawline, cheekbones, and other facial areas.

With this in mind, I scheduled an appointment at Silver Mirror Facial Bar to put PureLift to the test. The professional sculpting tool is the most advanced facial elevation and sculpting technology on the market. A non-invasive alternative to a face lift, PureLift delivers deep muscle stimulation, which feels like uncontrollable muscle spasms on your face. After exfoliation, steam, and extractions, my esthetician massaged my skin with a conducting gel so that the device’s diamond-shaped head would effectively glide on my skin as he began to contour my face.

The patented Triple-Wave Technology has three settings: low frequency for the surface level, mid frequency for the dermis layer, and high frequency to reach the deep facial muscles. In most facial tools I’ve tried, my muscles adapted to the routine stimulations, rendering the treatments ineffective with overuse. But for PureLift, the pulses are randomized so the muscles are given a workout even with daily use.

As your face starts to quickly jump, you may feel the urge to try to control the intense spasms and pulsations. But the more receptive your muscles are to the treatment, the more visible the results. After 5 minutes of muscle stimulation on the right side of my face– up my jawline, around my cheekbones, under my eyes– he switched the device to the left and repeated. In just 10 minutes,, my skin felt tight and contoured, as if a string was pulling my skin back to reveal more defined features.