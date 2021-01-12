Protect The Melanin: The Products That Keep Your Skin Glowing In Every Season
Sponsored By Ulta Beauty
If you haven’t heard, SPF is not something to be used only when you’re headed to the beach and moisturizing your skin is not exclusive to the winter. Your skin needs tender loving care all 365 days of the year in order to maintain that glow. So we worked with our partners over at Ulta Beauty to curate the perfect list of skincare products that will have everyone on your zoom calls wanting to know what you’ve been using on your skin. We even included something from Alicia Keys’ new self-care line, Keys Soulcare.
01
Soulcare Skin Transformation Cream
From Alicia Keys’ new self-care line, Keys Soulcare, the Soulcare Skin Transformation Cream is the ultimate product for your self-care ritual. It hydrates, plumps and nourishes the skin while purifying and centering the spirit. Not only does it help improve the look of your tone and texture but the hyaluronic acid provides hydration that is long lasting while giving you a radiant and renewed finish.
02
Josie Maran Pure Argan Milk Intensive Hydrating Treatment
03
TOO FACED Hangover Good to Go Skin Protecting SPF 25 Moisturizer
This SPF Moisturizer from TOO FACED not only protects you from harmful UVA/UVB rays year-round, but it also helps prevent dark spots and discoloration from forming while keeping your skin hydrated.
04
CeraVe PM Facial Moisturizing Lotion
It might be called PM Facial Moisturizing Lotion but the results last all day long, helping you to restore a protective skin barrier and keeping your skin moisturized.
05
Murad AHA/BHA Exfoliating Cleanser
This exfoliating cleanser from Murad attracts water to the skin’s surface to help it retain moisture and elasticity needed to function as a strong, healthy barrier.
06
Urban Hydration Aloe Vera Leaf Micellar Cleansing Water
Looking for a Black-owned brand to add into the mix? Well look no further than the Aloe Vera Leaf Micellar Cleansing Water from Urban Hydration. It cleanses the skin without drying and improves the appearance of age spots, wrinkles and lines while protecting against UV damage and slowing signs of aging.
07
Hanskin Hyaluron Skin Essence
This hydrating essence from Hanskin plumps, boosts skin luminosity, and helps skin retain hydration all day to give you flawless skin.
08
Murad Revitalixir Recovery Serum
Murad’s cruelty-free serum helps soothe, nourish, relieve dryness while addressing stress-induced aging.
09
Peter Thomas Roth Cucumber Gel Mask
Take a relaxing bath while you allow this Peter Thomas Roth Gel Mask to penetrate your skin, helping to soothe, hydrate, and de-tox the look of dry skin.
10
Daily Concepts Gua Sha Facial Jade Tool
With origins in traditional Chinese medical skincare, the Gua Sha Facial Jade Tool from Daily Concepts renews the skin by flushing out the lymphatic drainage and increasing blood flow, leading to radiant skin.