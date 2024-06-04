Product of the Week: Testament Beauty De-Stress Moisturizer

Composite by ESSENCE Staff

In an industry where there is an overwhelming amount of product launches daily, Product Of The Week helps you cut through the noise. To help you find your new beauty and wellness favorites, this series highlights the tried-and-true products that our writers can’t live without.

As a beauty enthusiast, I’m always on the lookout for new moisturizers to try. However, the journey has been challenging– especially as someone with oily skin. I find that my skin’s natural moisture level fluctuates with the seasons, often leading to dry patches, or other times I’m made to look greasy.

This was until I recently discovered Testament Beauty’s Damascena Rose De-Stress Moisturizer at a press dinner a few weeks ago. I was drawn in because the founder is a former beauty editor and her brand champions natural, clean ingredients.

As for the cream in particular, I was impressed by how much moisture the palm test revealed in my hand. Not only that, the texture felt supple and smooth. I proceeded to use the moisturizer for a week and it left my skin feeling hydrated– just in time for summer.

The product features a lightweight emulsion and ingredients like damascena rose, bisabolol, and lactobacillus extracts to increase elasticity, calm the skin, and reduce fatigue. All skin types can use this moisturizer, especially dry, combination, acne-prone, and sensitive skin. To top it all off? It looks pretty on my shelf, thanks to the small pink packaging.

It’s definitely on the pricier side; set at $88. But, the results make it worth it to me. I’ll of course be making sure I use every last drop before grabbing another. And, at the end of the day, and especially after struggling to find the right moisturizer for me, I’m learning the importance of pampering and splurging on yourself every now and then. I think we’re worth it.