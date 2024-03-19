Product Of The Week: Rhode’s Pineapple Refresh Cleanser

Composite by ESSENCE Staff

Let’s be real, not every cleanser will work for you. How many times have you regretted spending your hard-earned coins on a cleanser (or any product for that matter) that was highly influencer-praised? Not to mention, when you throw a celebrity-backed brand into this whirlwind, things can become really foggy. But, with Hailey Bieber’s Rhode Pineapple Refresh Cleanser, that’s simply not the case.

Priced at a reasonable $28, this product encompasses everything I could ever want and need in a cleanser. It promises to cleanse, refresh and rejuvenate the skin, making it an all-in-one solution for a skincare enthusiast like me. After trying it out, I wasn’t let down. I didn’t expect I would love it as much as their viral Peptide Lip Treatment– which they launched in 2022.

The cleansing process provided a pleasing sensory experience, but it was the aftermath that truly impressed me. I waited for about 10 minutes to see if my skin would become severely dry. However, I was pleasantly surprised to find that my skin felt as if it had been deeply nourished, not merely cleansed. This is particularly crucial for people like me, in their 30s, since skin tends to lose its elasticity and collagen as we enter this stage.

On a personal note, anything pineapple-related immediately captures my attention. So, it was no surprise that this product instantly appealed to me. The pineapple theme isn’t just superficial either. Pineapple enzyme– which can remove dead skin cells and improve the skin’s texture– is engrained in the product’s formulation.

But it’s not just the fruit that won me over– the beautiful and clean packaging was the icing on the cake. Thanks to its “balm-to-lather” texture, you’re getting a lot of bang for your buck; a little goes a long way, making it last for quite some time.

Honestly, I give this cleanser a 10/10 and would 100% purchase again.