Product Of The Week: Pat McGrath Labs Blurring Under Eye Powder

Composite by India Espy-Jones

I’m not a full beat connoisseur by any means. I prefer low-coverage foundation with concealer to even the appearance of dark circles and hyperpigmentation. I like skincare; making my face look like porcelain with ultra-hydrating serums and topping it off with a bold brow thanks to my pencil. On the downside, wearing minimal makeup means your perceived “flaws” show up on camera more readily; lifting your insecurities to the surface for all to see.

When looking at my eyes– deep set and dark– I think of them as my favorite feature. That said, finding products that enhance them y is integral to my makeup routine. The Skin Fetish: Sublime Perfection Blurring Under-Eye Powder, for example, found its way into my beauty bag. This was, of course, after Pat McGrath’s Margiela moment earlier this year– which left the beauty industry reimagining skin-first looks.

From couture shows to photoshoots, we’ve seen the makeup artist’s Skin Fetish collection delivering a no-filter-necessary makeup ritual. This Blurring Under-Eye Powder is no different. It’s designed to blur, smooth, and perfect the eyes. Thanks to shades medium, deep, yellow and the unreleased baby pink, there are options for varying skin tones. With coquettish, romantic doll-like makeup trending, pink is a must-have pair to blush and the ultimate finishing touch to any look.

When using the powder, my under eyes don’t fall to the unsightly creases we’re all scared of. Instead, it delicately sets and softens my concealer. It’s my new secret weapon to lift my undereyes, especially when I’m attending events and cocktail parties where I know I’ll be on camera.

It works for everything from simple, no-makeup looks all the way up to McGrath’s most jaw-dropping pro beats. Infused with light-diffusing mica, the under-eye powder feels light and luminous so I can maintain hydrated-looking skin all night long.