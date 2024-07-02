Composite by ESSENCE Staff

A good body scrub is the secret to the skin of our dreams. There are so many benefits to implementing exfoliation into your routine once a week. My personal favorite is the removal of dead skin cells it provides. It feels like a clean slate to welcome in all of my other body care products.

In my journey of body scrubs, I learned that not all are created equal. Some are too rough and have made my skin more than unbearable at times. That said, when it comes to a good shower product, I always return to my first love: Dove.

Dove has always been a significant part of my household. Growing up with a single mother, we couldn’t always afford the best products, but Dove soap always made me feel luxurious. In my adult years, I continue to come back for more.

After a series of mishaps with other body scrubs, I decided to give my skin a fresh start by trying their body scrubs. I thought, ‘if their product is anything like their body washes, their scrubs will be gentle on my skin while maintaining its moisture.’ Luckily, the brand sent the Chai Milk and Crushed Cherries scents to my apartment, and it’s been game over ever since.

The body scrub has a gentle blend of cherries that felt invigorating on my skin. I really appreciate a body product that smells amazing, but also doesn’t overpower my fragrance of the day. The sweet smell it provided in my shower was a delight, and it was easy to wash the fragrance away along with the product.

I understand luxury body care can provide a unique shower experience, but for goodness sake it’s just a shower product. There are times when it’s hard to justify a $45 body product with inflation on our necks. Although this product was gifted to me, it feels good to know when it runs out I can always repurchase since it’s only $7.39.

Sometimes, using body scrubs can feel like trying to erase imperfections that make our bodies unique. But this Dove Body Scrub is gentle on the skin and a reminder that self-care is supposed to be just that: soft and pleasant. Every time I use the body scrub, my skin glows in all its glory and imperfections. Moisturized is an understatement. Not only that, with each use, I feel renewed. This is thanks to not only the shedding of old skin, but also self-care ideals that no longer serve me.