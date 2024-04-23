Product Of The Week: Cover FX Total Cover Cream Foundation

Composite by ESSENCE Staff

In an industry where there is an overwhelming amount of product launches daily, Product Of The Week helps you cut through the noise. To help you find your new beauty and wellness favorites, this series highlights the tried-and-true products that our writers can’t live without.

Can you keep a secret? I used to be someone that didn’t wear makeup. When I was in school, I played Nico, the pool boy, in Legally Blonde: The Musical. I had to wear makeup under the spotlights, showing off my chocolate skin. I put anything on, not realizing that it would break me out. In more recent years, I’ve still struggled with how to apply makeup properly.

Recently, I went to a Cover FX press event where Christopher Trotman did my makeup. He gave me a natural makeup look to round out my day, while we chatted about being inspired by our mothers and their getting ready processes growing up. We both agreed that the Cover FX products make people feel their best and love that there is a wide shade range– something for everyone.

While I’m new to the makeup game, the one thing I love to use is a cream and powder foundation. As Trotman was applying the Cover FX Total Cover Cream Foundation, I was shocked at how well it covered my dark spots.

“The foundation is great for discoloration, redness, and blemishes all while enhancing your natural features,” Trotman tells me. After that, it’s best to gradually blend it out until you achieve the coverage you desire. He also suggests finishing it off by setting the face with the Cover FX mineral powder. Upon my departure, I left the press event with goodies and used the Cover FX Total Cover Cream Foundation with the Skin Discovered Longwear Concealer to make my skin look like velvet.

Even though I’m new to makeup, I’m excited to reach for this foundation in my makeup bag.