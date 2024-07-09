Product of the Week: Althaea Skin Awake Eye Gel

Composite by India Espy-Jones

I often get puffiness around my eyes. This happens when you’re staring at the computer screen for hours, typing so many stories, and not getting enough sleep. Other times, it’s simply because my girlfriends leave laughing so hard I start crying, resulting in a fullness reminiscent of a post-sad movie sob.

Whatever the cause may be, I’m learning the importance of treating yourself to expensive and high quality skincare products, every now and then, as a reward for all our hard work. And recently, I’ve been thinking about my eye health; wanting to prevent wrinkles as much as possible, therefore I have been on the hunt for a great eye gel.

I learned about Althaea Skin two months ago and I decided to test out their Awake Eye Gel for a few weeks to see if it would make me look like I got 10 hours of sleep the night before.

Although it sits at a pricey number of $109, I find this eye gel is worth every penny as it does it all. The Althaea Skin Awake Eye Gel is a 3-in-1 treatment that can reduce puffiness, fine lines and dark circles. Additionally, thanks to its solar synq technology it can revitalize skin cells by relaxing and moisturizing the layers of your skin. Plus, it has arganyl that can protect your eyes from UV exposure.

It’s safe to say that it delivered. The results completely blew me away, significantly reducing the puffiness around my eyes; making me look brand new as I step out of the house.