Product of the Week: Nazuk Beauty Rose Face and Hair Mist

For years, I have loved rose mist. Not only do I love smelling like roses, but I also simply love how refreshing it feels on my face. Additionally, it has amazing mark-fading benefits.

A few years ago, I got a scar on my forehead after I accidentally hit my head on the squat machine while trying to put weights back at Crunch Fitness. When I went to get a haircut, my barber mentioned that I should put rose water on it so it could fade away.

Naturally, I purchased a rose mist from a department store and put it on the scar, listening to my barber’s instructions. A few days later, the scar was gone. Ever since, I’ve been trying to find a suitable rose mist to do it all: fade marks and work as a toner.

A few weeks ago, I discovered Nazuk Beauty at a press breakfast for their Usma Extract Eyebrow Mask. But, what caught my attention most was the Rose Pure Dew Face and Hair Mist. Another editor, who I sat next to, decided to spray the mist and the intense rose scent, which permeated my nose, got me excited to test it out for a few weeks.

Along the trial period, I discovered that the mist has Hetian damascus rose flower scent that is gentle enough for all skin types. Meanwhile, the mist can help reduce inflammation, calm redness and balance oil on your skin. Additionally, for anyone who has dandruff, this rose mist can help treat that, too; restoring the moisture in your tresses.

And benefits aside, who doesn’t want to smell like roses? Even after just a few spritzes, I had a few friends who couldn’t stop telling me how good I smelled. I’ll be sure to report back if the spray can help me catch a guy in these streets, too.