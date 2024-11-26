Product Of The Week: EADEM Le ChouChou Lip Balm

Composite by India Espy-Jones

2024 has been the year of lip balms and lip oils, with most beauty brands releasing at least one version of these products. The trend in lip balms, however, found a new standard set by indie brand EADEM with its Le Chouchou Lip Softening Balm.

EADEM is known for its stellar products and formulas that work for everyone, but specially cater to the diverse needs of BIPOC skin. When the brand released their lip balm, it was only natural to give it a try, as the results were expected to be more than favorable.

At its core, this lip balm is a multifunctional product that combines exfoliation and moisturization. The inclusion of AHA (Alpha Hydroxy Acids) helps to gently remove dead skin cells, addressing the issue of dry, flaky lips.

Meanwhile, the peptides in the formula work to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles around the lip area, promoting a smoother, more youthful look. Other key ingredients such as lactic acid, African mongongo butter and moringa oil work together to ensure that the lips stay plump, soft and kissable.

One of the standout features of Le ChouChou is its incorporation of signal peptides, which provide a natural plumping effect, enhancing the fullness of the lips without the need for more invasive treatments. This plumping action, combined with the balm’s glossy finish, creates a visually appealing effect that can boost confidence whether worn alone or as a base for other lip products such as lip liners, glosses or lipsticks.

Le ChouChou, offering five universal shades suitable for all lip tones and shapes, stands out for its inclusivity, particularly for those with two-toned lips common among people with melanin-rich skin. Unlike many lip balms that emphasize this feature, EADEM has thoughtfully addressed it during formulation.

Among the range, two shades have captured my attention: “Butter Mochi,” a buttery clear shade perfect for day and night treatment (I literally sleep in the bed with this), and “Bissap Glaze,” a plum color ideal for any season but especially fitting for fall.

The packaging of these products is equally impressive. The beautifully crafted silver tubes are not only aesthetically pleasing but also highly functional. They are filled to the brim with product, ensuring you get your money’s worth. Moreover, their durability is noteworthy; the silver packaging doesn’t sift and flake over time, maintaining its quality and consistency throughout its use.

Overall, I would rate this product a solid 10/10. If you haven’t been influenced by TikTok to visit your nearest Sephora and grab these, let this review be your final source of inspiration.