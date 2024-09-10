EADEM Launches First Ever Body Care Product

We’ve seen EADEM’s Dark Spot Serum, Cashmere Peel, and Le ChouChou Lip Balm become fan favorites in the beauty space. All formulated to resurface, exfoliate, and plump melanated faces. However, “EADEM was never intended to be just a skincare brand,” co-founder Alice Lin Glover tells ESSENCE. “Our goal is to create products that don’t yet exist for people typically forgotten by the beauty industry.”

That said, their first body care product targets hidden issues growing from beneath the skin’s surface. EADEM’s new Smooth Slate Ingrown Relief Serum, out today, is an intimate solution for ingrown hairs and the hyperpigmentation that often comes after.

“Melanin-rich skin is more susceptible to post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation,” co-founder Marie Kouadio Amouzame says, caused by more active melanocytes. “When a hair grows back into the skin instead of outward, it causes localized irritation and inflammation.”

To target these concerns, the serum includes key exfoliators like lactic, mandelic, and the “magic eraser” azelaic acid. Additionally, plant extracts—like narcissus bulb and allantoin— help release and heal ingrown hairs; relieving the skin post-hair removal. “Smooth Slate is formulated to be used on the face and body, so our formulas don’t differ at all,” Glover says.

Spending over two years developing their first body care product, Smooth Slate is full of scientific breakthroughs, all directed to solve your most difficult ingrown problems. From formula to a no-transfer finish, “we think the skin below your neck should be treated with the same care as the skin on your face.”